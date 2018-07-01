Winners in the Services category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.
Assisted Living Facility
First Place
Ridgewood — Dial Retirement Community
12301 N. 149th Circle, Bennington
402-884-7644
www.ridgewoodretirementcommunity.com
Winners
» New Cassel Retirement Center
» Elk Ridge Village — Dial Retirement Community
Catering Service
First Place
Garden Café
11040 Oak St.
402-393-1409
Winners
» Abraham Catering
» Catering Creations
Church
First Place
Luther Memorial Lutheran Church
1031 Sunset Trail
402-551-4488
Winners
» Rockbrook United Methodist Church
» St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Container Rentals
First Place
MAC Containers
4313 N. 157th Ave.
402-657-6668
Dance Studio
First Place
The Basement Dance Studio
2705 N. Main St.
402-289-3332
Winners
» Nebraska Dance
» I AM Dance Studio
Day Care
First Place
Hamilton Heights Child
Development Center
3 metro-area locations
402-934-4255
Winner
» St. Bernard’s Catholic School
Dry Cleaner
First Place
Max I. Walker
22 metro-area locations
402-558-3677
Winners
» NuTrend Dry Cleaners
» Camelot Dry Cleaners
Employment Agency
First Place
Prime Time Healthcare
15380 Weir St.
402-933-6700
Winners
» C&A Industries
» Durham Staffing Solutions
Funeral Home
First Place
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory
7805 West Center Road
402-391-3900
Winners
» Forest Lawn Funeral Home Memorial Park & Crematory
» Bethany Funeral Home
Hotel
First Place
Omaha Marriott Downtown
at the Capitol District
222 N. 10th St.
402-807-8000
Winners
» Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha- La Vista Hotel & Conference Center
» Hotel Deco
Independent Living Community
First Place
Ridgewood — Dial Retirement Community
12301 N. 149th Circle, Bennington
402-884-7644
www.ridgewoodretirementcommunity.com
Winners
» New Cassel Retirement Center
» Elk Ridge Village — Dial Retirement Community
Insurance Agent
First Place
Grant Mussman — State Farm
606 S. 72nd St.
402-932-0100
Winners
» Jared Ohl — NP Dodge
» David Chezem — American Family Insurance
IT Computer Support
First Place
Schrock Innovations
16909 Burke St., Suite 129, 402-934-9423
249 Olson Drive, Suite 101, Papillion, 402-884-0880
Winners
» Client-Server Technology Group Inc.
» Friendly PC Omaha
Law Firm
First Place
Tiedeman, Lynch, Kampfe, McVay & Respeliers
6910 Pacific St., Suite 300
402-397-8900
Winners
» Nebraska Legal Group, P.C.
» Carlson & Burnett
Memory Care Facility
First Place
Ridgewood — Dial Retirement Community
12301 N. 149th Circle, Bennington
402-884-7644
www.ridgewoodretirementcommunity.com
Winner
» Hillcrest Mable Rose
Pet Day care & Boarding
First Place
Paradise Pet Suites
20601 Elkhorn Drive
402-289-4033
Winner
» ComeSitStay
Pet Grooming
First Place
Paradise Pet Suites
20601 Elkhorn Drive
402-289-4033
Winners
» Woof & Whiskers
» PetSmart
Pet/VeTerrinarian Clinic
First Place
Omaha Animal Medical Group
3316 N. 120th St.
402-396-2158
Winners
» Walnut Creek Veterinary Clinic
» Northwest Animal Hospital
Photo Printing
First Place
Rockbrook Camera
2909 S. 169th Plaza, 402-691-0003
2717 S. 108th St., 402-397-1171
Winner
» Walgreens
Photography Studio
First Place
Mervin Reese Photographers
9802 Nicholas St., Suite 210
402-391-3755
Winners
» Light Illusions Photography
» Erin Brodhead Photography
Travel Agency
First Place
AAA
4 metro-area locations
Winners
» AurTravel
» Your Travel Center