Winners in the Services category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Assisted Living Facility

First Place

Ridgewood — Dial Retirement Community

12301 N. 149th Circle, Bennington

402-884-7644

www.ridgewoodretirementcommunity.com

Winners

» New Cassel Retirement Center

» Elk Ridge Village — Dial Retirement Community

Catering Service

First Place

Garden Café

11040 Oak St.

402-393-1409

www.gardencaferockbrook.com

Winners

» Abraham Catering

» Catering Creations

Church

First Place

Luther Memorial Lutheran Church

1031 Sunset Trail

402-551-4488

www.lmlutheranchurch.org

Winners

» Rockbrook United Methodist Church

» St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church

Container Rentals

First Place

MAC Containers

4313 N. 157th Ave.

402-657-6668

www.maccontainers.net

Dance Studio

First Place

The Basement Dance Studio

2705 N. Main St.

402-289-3332

www.basement-beat.com

Winners

» Nebraska Dance

» I AM Dance Studio

Day Care

First Place

Hamilton Heights Child

Development Center

3 metro-area locations

402-934-4255

www.hamiltonheightscdc.com

Winner

» St. Bernard’s Catholic School

Dry Cleaner

First Place

Max I. Walker

22 metro-area locations

402-558-3677

www.maxiwalker.com

Winners

» NuTrend Dry Cleaners

» Camelot Dry Cleaners

Employment Agency

First Place

Prime Time Healthcare

15380 Weir St.

402-933-6700

www.primetimehealthcare.com

Winners

» C&A Industries

» Durham Staffing Solutions

Funeral Home

First Place

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory

7805 West Center Road

402-391-3900

www.heafeyheafey.com

Winners

» Forest Lawn Funeral Home Memorial Park & Crematory

» Bethany Funeral Home

Hotel

First Place

Omaha Marriott Downtown

at the Capitol District

222 N. 10th St.

402-807-8000

www.downtownomahamarriott.com

Winners

» Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha- La Vista Hotel & Conference Center

» Hotel Deco

Independent Living Community

First Place

Ridgewood — Dial Retirement Community

12301 N. 149th Circle, Bennington

402-884-7644

www.ridgewoodretirementcommunity.com

Winners

» New Cassel Retirement Center

» Elk Ridge Village — Dial Retirement Community

Insurance Agent

First Place

Grant Mussman — State Farm

606 S. 72nd St.

402-932-0100

www.sfomaha.com

Winners

» Jared Ohl — NP Dodge

» David Chezem — American Family Insurance

IT Computer Support

First Place

Schrock Innovations

16909 Burke St., Suite 129, 402-934-9423

249 Olson Drive, Suite 101, Papillion, 402-884-0880

www.schrockinnovations.com

Winners

» Client-Server Technology Group Inc.

» Friendly PC Omaha

Law Firm

First Place

Tiedeman, Lynch, Kampfe, McVay & Respeliers

6910 Pacific St., Suite 300

402-397-8900

www.omahalaw.com

Winners

» Nebraska Legal Group, P.C.

» Carlson & Burnett

Memory Care Facility

First Place

Ridgewood — Dial Retirement Community

12301 N. 149th Circle, Bennington

402-884-7644

www.ridgewoodretirementcommunity.com

Winner

» Hillcrest Mable Rose

Pet Day care & Boarding

First Place

Paradise Pet Suites

20601 Elkhorn Drive

402-289-4033

www.paradisepetsuites.com

Winner

» ComeSitStay

Pet Grooming

First Place

Paradise Pet Suites

20601 Elkhorn Drive

402-289-4033

www.paradisepetsuites.com

Winners

» Woof & Whiskers

» PetSmart

Pet/VeTerrinarian Clinic

First Place

Omaha Animal Medical Group

3316 N. 120th St.

402-396-2158

www.vetomaha.com

Winners

» Walnut Creek Veterinary Clinic

» Northwest Animal Hospital

Photo Printing

First Place

Rockbrook Camera

2909 S. 169th Plaza, 402-691-0003

2717 S. 108th St., 402-397-1171

www.rockbrookcamera.com

Winner

» Walgreens

Photography Studio

First Place

Mervin Reese Photographers

9802 Nicholas St., Suite 210

402-391-3755

www.mervinreese.com

Winners

» Light Illusions Photography

» Erin Brodhead Photography

Travel Agency

First Place

AAA

4 metro-area locations

nebraska.aaa.com

Winners

» AurTravel

» Your Travel Center