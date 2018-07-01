Winners in the Retail category category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.
Appliances Department/Store
First Place
Nebraska Furniture Mart
700 S. 72nd St.
402-397-6100
Winners
» Sears
» Lowe’s
Art Retail
First Place
Main Street Studios &
Gallery
Visit Main Street Studios & Gallery, meet our local artists, and browse our unique art pieces. Artwork includes kiln-fired glass, bronze sculptures and handcrafted silver jewelry, and paintings featuring the beauty of nature, abstract art and even the Huskers. Order custom art pieces that will complement your home décor or find the perfect gift for anyone for every occasion. We look forward to seeing you soon!
2610 N. Main St.
402-452-3088
Winners
» Debra Groesser Fine Art
» jh Interior Design Studio
Bike Shop
First Place
The Bike Rack
14510 Eagle Run Drive
402-333-1031
Winners
» The Bike Way
» Trek Bicycle, Papillion
BookStore
First Place
Barnes & Noble
Crossroads Mall, 7400 Dodge St., 402-393-6223
Oak View Mall, 3333 Oak View Drive, 402-691-4557
Winners
» The Bookworm
» Half Price Books
Camera Store
First Place
Rockbrook Camera
2909 S. 169th Plaza, 402-691-0003
2717 S. 108th St., 402-397-1171
Candy/Sweets Store
First Place
SMEJ’s Snacks & More
2060 N. 117th Ave.
402-344-7635
Winners
» Hollywood Candy
» Old Market Candy Shop
Carpet/Flooring Store
First Place
Nebraska Furniture Mart
700 S. 72nd St.
402-397-6100
Winners
» Big Red’s Guaranteed Clean
» Kelly’s Carpet Omaha
Crafts Store
First Place
Hobby Lobby, Millard
13780 Millard Ave.
402-895-2590
Winners
» Michaels
» Mangelsen’s
Distillery
First Place
Patriarch Distillers
12251 Cary Circle, La Vista
402-690-3490
Winners
» Cut Spike Distillery
» Brickway Brewery & Distillery
Fitness Equipment Store
First Place
Body Basics
10912 Prairie Brook Road
402-397-8866
Florist
First Place
A Flower Basket
5615 S. 77th St., Ralston
402-339-8860
Winners
» Voila! Blooms & Décor
» Piccolo’s Florist
Formalwear
First Place
Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear
8014 West Dodge Road
402-391-3200
Winners
» Men’s Wearhouse
» David’s Bridal
Furniture & Home Décor Store
First Place
Nebraska Furniture Mart
700 S. 72nd St.
402-397-6100
Winners
» Voila! Blooms & Décor
» Interiors Joan and Associates
Hardware Store
First Place
Ace Hardware & Garden Center
20277 Wirt St.
402-289-2333
Winners
» Menards
» Westlake Ace Hardware
Home Décor Boutique
First Place
Fala’s Treasures & Coffee House
Fala’s is your one-stop shop for gourmet coffee, specialty drinks, delicious breakfast and lunch items, and one-of-a-kind treasures. We carry boutique-style clothing, accessories and home décor from vintage to classic to boho-chic. All of the artwork is from local artists. New items arrive daily. You will find many special treasures at Fala’s in Elkhorn. We look forward to seeing you soon!
2627 N. 205th St.
402-317-9374
Winner
» House of J
Jewelry Store
First Place
Borsheims
120 Regency Parkway
402-391-0400
Winners
» Gunderson’s Jewelry
» Hearthside Candles & Curios
Mattress Department/Store
First Place
Nebraska Furniture Mart
700 S. 72nd St.
402-397-6100
Winner
» Sleep Number
Meat Department/Store
First Place
Fareway Meat Market
5 metro-area locations
Winners
» Just Good Meat
» Hy-Vee
Men’s Clothing Store
First Place
Lindley Clothing
707 N. 132nd St.
402-491-4000
Winners
» Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear
» Men’s Wearhouse
Music Instrument Store
First Place
Schmitt Music
7355 Dodge St.
402-391-5588
Winner
» Dietze Music
Nutrition & Supplements Store
First Place
No Name Nutrition
2032 N. 72nd St., 402-393-5812
14469 West Center Road, 402-333-1300
Winners
» Natural Grocers
» GNC
Pawn Shop
First Place
Sol’s Jewelry & Loan
6 metro-area locations
402-333-7657
Winner
» Four Aces Pawn
Pet Supplies/Store
First Place
Woof & Whiskers
3506 N. 147th St., Suite 128
531-222-9100
woof-whiskers.business.site
Winners
» PetSmart
» Nature Dog
Produce Department/Store
First Place
Fresh Thyme
3 metro-area locations
Winners
» Baker’s
» Hy-Vee
Shoe Department/Store
First Place
Haney Shoes
6060 Maple St., 402-556-2022
5018 S. 108th St., 402-339-1542
Winners
» Von Maur
» Designer Shoe Warehouse
Shopping Center
First Place
Village Pointe Shopping Center
Village Pointe is an upscale lifestyle shopping center with an exciting lineup of more than 60 stores and restaurants certain to satisfy the style personalities of any visitor. From Scheels, Apple, Coach, Sephora and lululemon to Kona Grill, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and BRAVO! Cucina Italiana, Village Pointe is Omaha’s destination for great shopping, dining and entertainment.
168th Street and West Dodge Road
402-505-9773
Winners
» Rockbrook Village
» Westroads Mall
Sporting Apparel Store
First Place
Scheels
17202 Davenport St.
402-289-5666
Winners
» Dick’s Sporting Goods
» Cabela’s
Thrift Store/Consignment
First Place
Goodwill
16 metro-area locations
402-341-4609
Winners
» St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
» Thrift World
Vape Store
First Place
Alohma Vapor
9 metro-area locations
Winners
» L&L Vapes
» Caterpillar Vapes
Wine & Spirits
First Place
Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits
8 metro-area locations
Winners
» Spirit World
» WineStyles
Women’s Clothing/Boutique
First Place
Nancy’s Boutique
423 N. Main St., Fremont
402-727-4592
Winners
» Four Sisters Boutique
» This & That & Other Stuff