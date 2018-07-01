Retail
Appliances Department/Store

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

700 S. 72nd St.

402-397-6100

www.nfm.com

Winners

» Sears

» Lowe’s

Art Retail

First Place

Main Street Studios &

Gallery

Visit Main Street Studios & Gallery, meet our local artists, and browse our unique art pieces. Artwork includes kiln-fired glass, bronze sculptures and handcrafted silver jewelry, and paintings featuring the beauty of nature, abstract art and even the Huskers. Order custom art pieces that will complement your home décor or find the perfect gift for anyone for every occasion. We look forward to seeing you soon!

2610 N. Main St.

402-452-3088

www.mainstreetstudios2610.com

Winners

» Debra Groesser Fine Art

» jh Interior Design Studio

Bike Shop

First Place

The Bike Rack

14510 Eagle Run Drive

402-333-1031

www.bike-rack.com

Winners

» The Bike Way

» Trek Bicycle, Papillion

BookStore

First Place

Barnes & Noble

Crossroads Mall, 7400 Dodge St., 402-393-6223

Oak View Mall, 3333 Oak View Drive, 402-691-4557

www.barnesandnoble.com

Winners

» The Bookworm

» Half Price Books

Camera Store

First Place

Rockbrook Camera

2909 S. 169th Plaza, 402-691-0003

2717 S. 108th St., 402-397-1171

www.rockbrookcamera.com

Candy/Sweets Store

First Place

SMEJ’s Snacks & More

2060 N. 117th Ave.

402-344-7635

www.smejssnacks.com

Winners

» Hollywood Candy

» Old Market Candy Shop

Carpet/Flooring Store

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

700 S. 72nd St.

402-397-6100

www.nfm.com

Winners

» Big Red’s Guaranteed Clean

» Kelly’s Carpet Omaha

Crafts Store

First Place

Hobby Lobby, Millard

13780 Millard Ave.

402-895-2590

www.hobbylobby.com

Winners

» Michaels

» Mangelsen’s

Distillery

First Place

Patriarch Distillers

12251 Cary Circle, La Vista

402-690-3490

www.soldiervalleyspirits.com

Winners

» Cut Spike Distillery

» Brickway Brewery & Distillery

Fitness Equipment Store

First Place

Body Basics

10912 Prairie Brook Road

402-397-8866

www.bodybasics.com

Florist

First Place

A Flower Basket

5615 S. 77th St., Ralston

402-339-8860

www.aflowerbasket.org

Winners

» Voila! Blooms & Décor

» Piccolo’s Florist

Formalwear

First Place

Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear

8014 West Dodge Road

402-391-3200

www.omahatuxedos.com

Winners

» Men’s Wearhouse

» David’s Bridal

Furniture & Home Décor Store

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

700 S. 72nd St.

402-397-6100

www.nfm.com

Winners

» Voila! Blooms & Décor

» Interiors Joan and Associates

Hardware Store

First Place

Ace Hardware & Garden Center

20277 Wirt St.

402-289-2333

www.aceistheplace.com

Winners

» Menards

» Westlake Ace Hardware

Home Décor Boutique

First Place

Fala’s Treasures & Coffee House

Fala’s is your one-stop shop for gourmet coffee, specialty drinks, delicious breakfast and lunch items, and one-of-a-kind treasures. We carry boutique-style clothing, accessories and home décor from vintage to classic to boho-chic. All of the artwork is from local artists. New items arrive daily. You will find many special treasures at Fala’s in Elkhorn. We look forward to seeing you soon!

2627 N. 205th St.

402-317-9374

www.falas.net

Winner

» House of J

Jewelry Store

First Place

Borsheims

120 Regency Parkway

402-391-0400

www.borsheims.com

Winners

» Gunderson’s Jewelry

» Hearthside Candles & Curios

Mattress Department/Store

First Place

Nebraska Furniture Mart

700 S. 72nd St.

402-397-6100

www.nfm.com

Winner

» Sleep Number

Meat Department/Store

First Place

Fareway Meat Market

5 metro-area locations

www.fareway.com

Winners

» Just Good Meat

» Hy-Vee

Men’s Clothing Store

First Place

Lindley Clothing

707 N. 132nd St.

402-491-4000

www.lindleyclothing.com

Winners

» Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear

» Men’s Wearhouse

Music Instrument Store

First Place

Schmitt Music

7355 Dodge St.

402-391-5588

www.schmittmusic.com

Winner

» Dietze Music

Nutrition & Supplements Store

First Place

No Name Nutrition

2032 N. 72nd St., 402-393-5812

14469 West Center Road, 402-333-1300

www.nonamenutrition.com

Winners

» Natural Grocers

» GNC

Pawn Shop

First Place

Sol’s Jewelry & Loan

6 metro-area locations

402-333-7657

www.solsjewelryandloan.net

Winner

» Four Aces Pawn

Pet Supplies/Store

First Place

Woof & Whiskers

3506 N. 147th St., Suite 128

531-222-9100

woof-whiskers.business.site

Winners

» PetSmart

» Nature Dog

Produce Department/Store

First Place

Fresh Thyme

3 metro-area locations

www.freshthyme.com

Winners

» Baker’s

» Hy-Vee

Shoe Department/Store

First Place

Haney Shoes

6060 Maple St., 402-556-2022

5018 S. 108th St., 402-339-1542

www.haneyshoestore.com

Winners

» Von Maur

» Designer Shoe Warehouse

Shopping Center

First Place

Village Pointe Shopping Center

Village Pointe is an upscale lifestyle shopping center with an exciting lineup of more than 60 stores and restaurants certain to satisfy the style personalities of any visitor. From Scheels, Apple, Coach, Sephora and lululemon to Kona Grill, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and BRAVO! Cucina Italiana, Village Pointe is Omaha’s destination for great shopping, dining and entertainment.

168th Street and West Dodge Road

402-505-9773

www.villagepointeshopping.com

Winners

» Rockbrook Village

» Westroads Mall

Sporting Apparel Store

First Place

Scheels

17202 Davenport St.

402-289-5666

www.scheels.com

Winners

» Dick’s Sporting Goods

» Cabela’s

Thrift Store/Consignment

First Place

Goodwill

16 metro-area locations

402-341-4609

www.goodwillomaha.org

Winners

» St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

» Thrift World

Vape Store

First Place

Alohma Vapor

9 metro-area locations

www.alohma.com

Winners

» L&L Vapes

» Caterpillar Vapes

Wine & Spirits

First Place

Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

8 metro-area locations

www.hy-vee.com

Winners

» Spirit World

» WineStyles

Women’s Clothing/Boutique

First Place

Nancy’s Boutique

423 N. Main St., Fremont

402-727-4592

www.nancysfremont.com

Winners

» Four Sisters Boutique

» This & That & Other Stuff