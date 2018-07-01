Recreation & Entertainment
Winners in the Recreation & Entertainment category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Art Gallery

First Place

Main Street Studios &

Gallery

Visit Main Street Studios & Gallery, meet our local artists, and browse our unique art pieces ranging from kiln-fired glass, bronze sculptures, handcrafted silver jewelry, and paintings featuring the beauty of nature, abstract art, and even the Huskers. Order custom art pieces to complement your home décor or find the perfect gift for anyone for every occasion. We look forward to seeing you soon!

2610 N. Main St.

402-452-3088

www.mainstreetstudios2610.com

Winners

» Joslyn Art Museum

» Hot Shops Art Center

Bowling Center

First Place

Papio Bowl

204 E. Lincoln St., Papillion

402-339-3266

www.papiobowl.com

Winners

» The Mark

» Sempeck’s Bowling & Entertainment

Charity Run/Event

First Place

Susan G. Komen Great Plains —

Race for the Cure

8707 West Center Road, Suite 101

402-502-2979

www.komengreatplains.org

Winners

» Wear Yellow Ride, Fun Run & Walk

» The Color Run Omaha

Family Attractions

First Place

Papio Fun Park

210 E. Lincoln St., Papillion

402-592-5671

www.papiofunpark.com

Winners

» Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

» Family Fun Center XL

Festival

First Place

Mount Michael Fall Festival

22520 Mount Michael Road

402-289-2541

www.mountmichael.com

Winners

» Oktoberfest at German-American Society

» Taste of Omaha

Golf Course

First Place

Stone Creek Golf Course

6220 N. 160th Ave.

402-965-9000

www.golfstonecreek.com

Winners

» The Pines Country Club

» Benson Championship Golf Course

Horseback Riding & Equipment

First Place

Shady Lane Ranch

17744 Shady Lane, Council Bluffs

712-323-1932

www.shadylaneranch.com

Live Theater

First Place

Omaha Community Playhouse

6915 Cass St.

402-553-0800

www.omahaplayhouse.com

Winners

» Florentine Players

» Omaha Performing Arts

Local Annual Event

First Place

Taste of Omaha

Heartland of America Park, 800 Douglas St.

Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive

www.showofficeonline.com/tastehome

Winners

» Heartland Witches’ Gala

» Munroe-Meyer Garden Walk

Movie Theater

First Place

Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

402-445-0617

www.marcustheatres.com

Winners

» Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha

» Aksarben Cinema

Museum

First Place

The Durham Museum

801 S. 10th St.

402-444-5071

www.durhammuseum.org

Winners

» Joslyn Art Museum

» Omaha Children’s Museum

Outdoor Concert Venue

First Place

Stir Cove

1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs

712-329-6000

www.stircove.com

Winners

» SumTur Amphitheater

» Stinson Park

Shooting Range

First Place

Omaha Gun Club

2828 S. 82nd Ave.

402-934-9500

www.omahagunclub.com

Winners

» 88 Tactical Group

» The Marksman Indoor Range

Small Indoor Concert Venue

First Place

The Waiting Room Lounge

6212 Maple St.

402-884-5353

www.waitingroomlounge.com

Winners

» Slowdown

» Sokol Auditorium

Ticket Brokerage Service

First Place

Red Zone Tickets

1807 N. 169th Plaza, Suite A

402-991-8774

www.redzonetickets.com

Winners

» Ticketmaster

» Ticket Express

Wedding Reception venue

First Place

Thompson Alumni Center

6705 Dodge St.

402-554-2444

www.unomaha.edu/thompson-center

Winners

» DC Centre Banquet Facility

» German-American Society

Youth Sports Organization

First Place

Heartland Family Karate Omaha

20285 Wirt St.

402-312-0209

www.heartlandkarate.com

Winners

» YMCA of Greater Omaha

» Millard United Sports

