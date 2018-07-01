Winners in the Recreation & Entertainment category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.
Art Gallery
First Place
Main Street Studios &
Gallery
Visit Main Street Studios & Gallery, meet our local artists, and browse our unique art pieces ranging from kiln-fired glass, bronze sculptures, handcrafted silver jewelry, and paintings featuring the beauty of nature, abstract art, and even the Huskers. Order custom art pieces to complement your home décor or find the perfect gift for anyone for every occasion. We look forward to seeing you soon!
2610 N. Main St.
402-452-3088
Winners
» Joslyn Art Museum
» Hot Shops Art Center
Bowling Center
First Place
Papio Bowl
204 E. Lincoln St., Papillion
402-339-3266
Winners
» The Mark
» Sempeck’s Bowling & Entertainment
Charity Run/Event
First Place
Susan G. Komen Great Plains —
Race for the Cure
8707 West Center Road, Suite 101
402-502-2979
Winners
» Wear Yellow Ride, Fun Run & Walk
» The Color Run Omaha
Family Attractions
First Place
Papio Fun Park
210 E. Lincoln St., Papillion
402-592-5671
Winners
» Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
» Family Fun Center XL
Festival
First Place
Mount Michael Fall Festival
22520 Mount Michael Road
402-289-2541
Winners
» Oktoberfest at German-American Society
» Taste of Omaha
Golf Course
First Place
Stone Creek Golf Course
6220 N. 160th Ave.
402-965-9000
Winners
» The Pines Country Club
» Benson Championship Golf Course
Horseback Riding & Equipment
First Place
Shady Lane Ranch
17744 Shady Lane, Council Bluffs
712-323-1932
Live Theater
First Place
Omaha Community Playhouse
6915 Cass St.
402-553-0800
Winners
» Florentine Players
» Omaha Performing Arts
Local Annual Event
First Place
Taste of Omaha
Heartland of America Park, 800 Douglas St.
Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive
www.showofficeonline.com/tastehome
Winners
» Heartland Witches’ Gala
» Munroe-Meyer Garden Walk
Movie Theater
First Place
Marcus Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
402-445-0617
Winners
» Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Omaha
» Aksarben Cinema
Museum
First Place
The Durham Museum
801 S. 10th St.
402-444-5071
Winners
» Joslyn Art Museum
» Omaha Children’s Museum
Outdoor Concert Venue
First Place
Stir Cove
1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs
712-329-6000
Winners
» SumTur Amphitheater
» Stinson Park
Shooting Range
First Place
Omaha Gun Club
2828 S. 82nd Ave.
402-934-9500
Winners
» 88 Tactical Group
» The Marksman Indoor Range
Small Indoor Concert Venue
First Place
The Waiting Room Lounge
6212 Maple St.
402-884-5353
Winners
» Slowdown
» Sokol Auditorium
Ticket Brokerage Service
First Place
Red Zone Tickets
1807 N. 169th Plaza, Suite A
402-991-8774
Winners
» Ticketmaster
» Ticket Express
Wedding Reception venue
First Place
Thompson Alumni Center
6705 Dodge St.
402-554-2444
www.unomaha.edu/thompson-center
Winners
» DC Centre Banquet Facility
» German-American Society
Youth Sports Organization
First Place
Heartland Family Karate Omaha
20285 Wirt St.
402-312-0209
Winners
» YMCA of Greater Omaha
» Millard United Sports