Here are the winners in the Auto/Transportation category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.
Accounting Firm
First Place
Bland & Associates, P.C.
450 Regency Parkway, Suite 120
402-397-8822
Winners
» Bricker Accounting & Tax Services
» Verdant Group
Bank
First Place
Core Bank
6 metro-area locations
Winners
» First National Bank of Omaha
» U.S. Bank
Credit
Union
First Place
SAC Federal Credit Union
28 metro-area locations
402-292-8000
Winners
» Omaha Federal Credit Union
» Centris Federal Credit Union
Financial Planning Firm
First Place
Northwestern Mutual
9300 Underwood Ave., Suite 500
402-391-6651
Winners
» Moylan Kropp
» Carson Wealth Management Group
Investment Firm
First Place
Northwestern Mutual
9300 Underwood Ave., Suite 500
402-391-6651
Winners
» Edward Jones
» Nelson Murphy Insurance & Investment
Mortgage Company
First Place
Core Bank Mortgage Center
13220 Birch Drive
402-590-2112
Winners
» SAC Federal Credit Union
» Eagle Mortgage Co.