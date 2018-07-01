Financial

Here are the winners in the Auto/Transportation category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Accounting Firm

First Place

Bland & Associates, P.C.

450 Regency Parkway, Suite 120

402-397-8822

www.blandcpa.com

Winners

» Bricker Accounting & Tax Services

» Verdant Group

Bank

First Place

Core Bank

6 metro-area locations

www.corebank.com

Winners

» First National Bank of Omaha

» U.S. Bank

Credit

Union

First Place

SAC Federal Credit Union

28 metro-area locations

402-292-8000

www.sacfcu.com

Winners

» Omaha Federal Credit Union

» Centris Federal Credit Union

Financial Planning Firm

First Place

Northwestern Mutual

9300 Underwood Ave., Suite 500

402-391-6651

omaha.nm.com

Winners

» Moylan Kropp

» Carson Wealth Management Group

Investment Firm

First Place

Northwestern Mutual

9300 Underwood Ave., Suite 500

402-391-6651

omaha.nm.com

Winners

» Edward Jones

» Nelson Murphy Insurance & Investment

Mortgage Company

First Place

Core Bank Mortgage Center

13220 Birch Drive

402-590-2112

www.corebank.com

Winners

» SAC Federal Credit Union

» Eagle Mortgage Co.