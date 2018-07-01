Here are the winners in the Education category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.
Adult Education
First Place
Metropolitan Community College
8 metro-area locations
531-622-2400
Winners
» Bellevue University
» University of Nebraska at Omaha
College/University
First Place
University of Nebraska at Omaha
6001 Dodge St.
402-554-2800
Winners
» Creighton University
» Bellevue University
Private High School
First Place
Creighton Prep
7400 Western Ave.
402-393-1190
Winners
» Mount Michael Benedictine School
» Brownell Talbot School
Private School (K-8)
First Place
St. Wenceslaus Catholic School
15353 Pacific St.
402-330-4356
Winners
» Brownell Talbot School
» St. James Seton School
Public High School
First Place
Millard North High School
1010 S. 144th St.
402-715-1365
Winners
» Burke High School
» Westside High School
Public School (K-8)
First Place
Standing Bear Elementary School
15860 Taylor St.
402-827-4362
Winners
» Harvey Oaks Elementary School
» Cody Elementary School
Technical/Trade School
First Place
Metropolitan Community College
8 metro-area locations
531-622-2400
Winners
» Randall School of Real Estate
» Iowa Western Community College