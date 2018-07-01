Education
istockphoto.com

Here are the winners in the Education category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Adult Education

First Place

Metropolitan Community College

8 metro-area locations

531-622-2400

www.mccneb.edu

Winners

» Bellevue University

» University of Nebraska at Omaha

College/University

First Place

University of Nebraska at Omaha

6001 Dodge St.

402-554-2800

www.unomaha.edu

Winners

» Creighton University

» Bellevue University

Private High School

First Place

Creighton Prep

7400 Western Ave.

402-393-1190

creightonprep.creighton.edu

Winners

» Mount Michael Benedictine School

» Brownell Talbot School

Private School (K-8)

First Place

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School

15353 Pacific St.

402-330-4356

www.stwenceslaus.org/school

Winners

» Brownell Talbot School

» St. James Seton School

Public High School

First Place

Millard North High School

1010 S. 144th St.

402-715-1365

mnhs.mpsomaha.org

Winners

» Burke High School

» Westside High School

Public School (K-8)

First Place

Standing Bear Elementary School

15860 Taylor St.

402-827-4362

www.standingbear.ops.org

Winners

» Harvey Oaks Elementary School

» Cody Elementary School

Technical/Trade School

First Place

Metropolitan Community College

8 metro-area locations

531-622-2400

www.mccneb.edu

Winners

» Randall School of Real Estate

» Iowa Western Community College