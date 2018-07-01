Bars & Restaurants
ADOBE.STOCK.COM

Here are the winners in the Bars & Restaurants category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.

Asian

First Place

Pan Asian Terrace

1201 S. 157th Plaza

402-502-0518

www.panasianterrace.com

Winners

» Wild Rice Sushi

» Three Happiness Express

Bakery

First Place

The Omaha Bakery

The Omaha Bakery is the perfect place for foodies and gourmands to satisfy cravings. The aroma of delicious homemade breads freshly baked from the oven will have you hooked. Try our famous original cinnamon rolls, peanut butter and caramel rolls! We can help create the perfect wedding cake, any occasion cakes or even delicious cheesecakes. If you are looking for brownies, bars or cookies, we have you covered. We look forward to seeing you soon!

608 S. 72nd St.

402-991-9200

www.theomahabakery.com

Winners

» Pettit’s Pastry

» WheatFields Eatery & Bakery

Barbecue

First Place

Fat Shack BBQ

7440 N. 30th St.

402-639-7275

www.fatbbqshack.biz

Winners

» Boyd and Charlies

» Swine Dining BBQ

Breakfast

First Place

Keystone Kafe

7805 Military Ave.

402-614-0334

www.keystonekafe.com

Winners

» Le Peep

» Village Inn

Brewery

First Place

Infusion Brewing Company

6271 S. 118th St., 402-934-2064

6115 Maple St., 402-916-9998

www.infusionbrewing.com

Winners

» Farnam House Brewing Company

» Lucky Bucket Brewing Company

Brunch

First Place

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 N. 144th St.

402-493-4743

www.railcaromaha.com

Winners

» First Watch

» Village Inn

Buffet

First Place

China Buffet Mongolian Grill

737 N. 114th St., 402-498-3868

3605 N. 147th St., 402-496-1199

www.chinabuffetmongoliangrill.net

Winners

» Golden Corral

» Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet

Cocktails

First Place

Krug Park

6205 Maple St.

402-932-0038

www.krugpark.com

Winners

» Proof

» The Berry & Rye

Coffeehouse

First Place

Scooter’s Coffee

10 metro-area locations

www.scooterscoffee.com

Winners

» Zen Coffee Company

» Fala’s Treasures & Coffee House

Cupcakes

First Place

Jones Bros. Cupcakes

3 metro-area locations

402-884-2253

www.jonesbroscupcakes.com

Winners

» Cupcake Island

» Cupcake Omaha

Deli/Sandwiches

First Place

B&G Tasty Foods

7900 West Dodge Road

402-390-6096

www.bgtastyfoods.com

Winners

» Jason’s Deli

» Star Deli

Dessert

First Place

Village Inn

14 metro-area locations

www.villageinn.com

Winners

» The Cheesecake Factory

» WheatFields Eatery & Bakery

Dive Bar

First Place

The Homy Inn

1510 N. Saddle Creek Road

402-554-5815

www.homyinn.com

Winners

» Jerry’s Bar

» Buck’s Bar and Grill

Doughnuts

First Place

Krispy Kreme

3 metro-area locations

www.krispykreme.com

Winners

» LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee

» Pettit’s Pastry

European

First Place

Le Voltaire

569 N. 155th Plaza

402-934-9374

www.levoltaireomaha.com

Winners

» El Basha Mediterranean Grill

» Le Bouillon

First Date Spot

First Place

Brazen Head Irish Pub

319 N. 78th St.

402-393-3731

www.brazenheadpub.com

Winners

» Beercade

» Brother Sebastian’s

Fried Chicken

First Place

Jack & Mary’s Restaurant

655 N. 114th St.

402-496-2090

www.jackandmarysrestaurant.com

Winners

» Pizza Ranch

» Time Out Foods

Greek

First Place

Greek Islands

3821 Center St.

402-346-1528

www.greekislandsomaha.com

Winners

» Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village

» John’s Grecian Delight

Hamburgers

First Place

Smitty’s Garage

3309 Oak View Drive, 402-504-3737

7610 Dodge St., 402-614-4949

www.eatatthegarage.com

Winners

» Stella’s Bar & Grill

» Dinker’s Bar and Grill

Happy Hour

First Place

Jams

1101 Harney St., 402-614-9333

7814 Dodge St., 402-399-8300

www.jamseats.com

Winners

» Blue Sushi Sake Grill

» Kona Grill

Healthiest Menu

First Place

Greenbelly

210 N. 114th St., 402-334-1300

1405 S. 204th St., 402-504-4700

www.thegreenbelly.com

Winners

» Modern Love

» First Watch

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

First Place

Ted & Wally’s

1120 Jackson St., 402-341-5827

6023 Maple St., 402-551-4420

www.tedandwallys.com

Winners

» Coneflower Creamery

» Cold Stone Creamery

Indian

First Place

Jaipur Restaurant

10922 Elm St.

402-392-7331

www.jaipurindianfood.com

Winners

» Mother India

» The Taj Kabob & Curry

Italian

First Place

Pasta Amore

1027 Prairie Brook Road

402-391-2585

www.pastaamore.com

Winners

» Lo Sole Mio Ristorante

» Bella Vita

Margarita

First Place

Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza

5 metro-area locations

www.romeosomaha.com

Winners

» Roja Mexican Grill

» Maria’s

Martini

First Place

Charlie’s on the Lake

As a locally-owned business, Charlie’s has been the innovator in martinis in Omaha for the past 24 years. Stop by and enjoy one! Serving steaks and seafood with amazing patio views, we have two great banquet facilities for private functions. See our website for reservations and information.

4150 S. 144th St.

402-894-9411

www.charliesonthelake.net

Winners

» Wilson & Washburn

» Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Mediterranean

First Place

El Basha Grill

7503 Pacific St.

402-934-6266

www.elbashagrill.com

Winners

» Mediterranean Bistro

» Ya Hala Mediterranean Restaurant

Mexican

First Place

Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza

5 metro-area locations

www.romeosomaha.com

Winners

» La Mesa Mexican Restaurant

» Riviera’s

Outdoor Patio

First Place

Bella Vita Ristorante

2620 N. Main St.

402-289-1804

www.bellavitane.com

Winners

» Timber Wood Fire Bistro

» Mark’s

Pizza

First Place

Mama’s Pizza

3 metro-area locations

www.mamaspizzaomaha.com

Winners

» Noli’s Pizzeria

» Orsi’s Italian Bakery

Reuben

First Place

Crescent Moon

Our Reuben was originally created at the famous Blackstone Hotel just a few steps away. It is slow-cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing, plus a couple of our secret ingredients, grilled on marble rye. This is one Reuben you’ll rave about.

3578 Farnam St.

402-345-1708

www.beercornerusa.com/crescentmoon

Winners

» Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill

» Rusty Nail

Seafood

First Place

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

3 metro-area locations

www.shucksfishhouse.com

Winners

» Red Lobster

» Bonefish Grill

Smoothie

First Place

Juice Stop

6 metro-area locations

www.juicestopsmoothies.com

Winners

» Shake Life

» Smoothie King

Sports Bar

First Place

Tanner’s Bar & Grill

4 metro-area locations

www.tannersbarandgrill.com

Winners

» Jerzes Sports Bar & Keno

» Varsity Sports Café & Roman Coin Pizza

Steakhouse

First Place

Cascio’s Steakhouse

1620 S. 10th St.

402-345-8313

www.casciossteakhouse.com

Winners

» The Drover

» Texas Roadhouse

Sushi

First Place

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

3 metro-area locations

www.bluesushisakegrill.com

Winners

» Hiro 88

» Yoshitomo

Taco

First Place

Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza

5 metro-area locations

www.romeosomaha.com

Winners

» Voodoo Taco

» R Taco

Thai

First Place

Salween Thai

6553 Ames Ave., 402-934-5747

1102 Northwest Radial, 402-884-5375

www.salweenthai.com

Winners

» Pan Asian Terrace

» Mai Thai Restaurant

Wine Bar

First Place

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

10924 Prairie Brook Road, 402-991-2927

3908 Farnam St., 402-933-3150

www.corkscrewwineandcheese.com

Winners

» Vino Mas

» Nosh Restaurant and Wine Lounge

Winery/Vineyard

First Place

Cellar 426 Winery

1402 Dennis Dean Road, Ashland

402-944-8109

www.cellar426.com

Winners

» Soaring Wings Vineyard

» James Arthur Vineyards

Tags