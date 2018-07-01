Here are the winners in the Bars & Restaurants category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.
Asian
First Place
Pan Asian Terrace
1201 S. 157th Plaza
402-502-0518
Winners
» Wild Rice Sushi
» Three Happiness Express
Bakery
First Place
The Omaha Bakery
The Omaha Bakery is the perfect place for foodies and gourmands to satisfy cravings. The aroma of delicious homemade breads freshly baked from the oven will have you hooked. Try our famous original cinnamon rolls, peanut butter and caramel rolls! We can help create the perfect wedding cake, any occasion cakes or even delicious cheesecakes. If you are looking for brownies, bars or cookies, we have you covered. We look forward to seeing you soon!
608 S. 72nd St.
402-991-9200
Winners
» Pettit’s Pastry
» WheatFields Eatery & Bakery
Barbecue
First Place
Fat Shack BBQ
7440 N. 30th St.
402-639-7275
Winners
» Boyd and Charlies
» Swine Dining BBQ
Breakfast
First Place
Keystone Kafe
7805 Military Ave.
402-614-0334
Winners
» Le Peep
» Village Inn
Brewery
First Place
Infusion Brewing Company
6271 S. 118th St., 402-934-2064
6115 Maple St., 402-916-9998
Winners
» Farnam House Brewing Company
» Lucky Bucket Brewing Company
Brunch
First Place
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 N. 144th St.
402-493-4743
Winners
» First Watch
» Village Inn
Buffet
First Place
China Buffet Mongolian Grill
737 N. 114th St., 402-498-3868
3605 N. 147th St., 402-496-1199
www.chinabuffetmongoliangrill.net
Winners
» Golden Corral
» Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet
Cocktails
First Place
Krug Park
6205 Maple St.
402-932-0038
Winners
» Proof
» The Berry & Rye
Coffeehouse
First Place
Scooter’s Coffee
10 metro-area locations
Winners
» Zen Coffee Company
» Fala’s Treasures & Coffee House
Cupcakes
First Place
Jones Bros. Cupcakes
3 metro-area locations
402-884-2253
Winners
» Cupcake Island
» Cupcake Omaha
Deli/Sandwiches
First Place
B&G Tasty Foods
7900 West Dodge Road
402-390-6096
Winners
» Jason’s Deli
» Star Deli
Dessert
First Place
Village Inn
14 metro-area locations
Winners
» The Cheesecake Factory
» WheatFields Eatery & Bakery
Dive Bar
First Place
The Homy Inn
1510 N. Saddle Creek Road
402-554-5815
Winners
» Jerry’s Bar
» Buck’s Bar and Grill
Doughnuts
First Place
Krispy Kreme
3 metro-area locations
Winners
» LaMar’s Donuts and Coffee
» Pettit’s Pastry
European
First Place
Le Voltaire
569 N. 155th Plaza
402-934-9374
Winners
» El Basha Mediterranean Grill
» Le Bouillon
First Date Spot
First Place
Brazen Head Irish Pub
319 N. 78th St.
402-393-3731
Winners
» Beercade
» Brother Sebastian’s
Fried Chicken
First Place
Jack & Mary’s Restaurant
655 N. 114th St.
402-496-2090
www.jackandmarysrestaurant.com
Winners
» Pizza Ranch
» Time Out Foods
Greek
First Place
Greek Islands
3821 Center St.
402-346-1528
Winners
» Jim & Jennie’s Greek Village
» John’s Grecian Delight
Hamburgers
First Place
Smitty’s Garage
3309 Oak View Drive, 402-504-3737
7610 Dodge St., 402-614-4949
Winners
» Stella’s Bar & Grill
» Dinker’s Bar and Grill
Happy Hour
First Place
Jams
1101 Harney St., 402-614-9333
7814 Dodge St., 402-399-8300
Winners
» Blue Sushi Sake Grill
» Kona Grill
Healthiest Menu
First Place
Greenbelly
210 N. 114th St., 402-334-1300
1405 S. 204th St., 402-504-4700
Winners
» Modern Love
» First Watch
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
First Place
Ted & Wally’s
1120 Jackson St., 402-341-5827
6023 Maple St., 402-551-4420
Winners
» Coneflower Creamery
» Cold Stone Creamery
Indian
First Place
Jaipur Restaurant
10922 Elm St.
402-392-7331
Winners
» Mother India
» The Taj Kabob & Curry
Italian
First Place
Pasta Amore
1027 Prairie Brook Road
402-391-2585
Winners
» Lo Sole Mio Ristorante
» Bella Vita
Margarita
First Place
Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza
5 metro-area locations
Winners
» Roja Mexican Grill
» Maria’s
Martini
First Place
Charlie’s on the Lake
As a locally-owned business, Charlie’s has been the innovator in martinis in Omaha for the past 24 years. Stop by and enjoy one! Serving steaks and seafood with amazing patio views, we have two great banquet facilities for private functions. See our website for reservations and information.
4150 S. 144th St.
402-894-9411
Winners
» Wilson & Washburn
» Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Mediterranean
First Place
El Basha Grill
7503 Pacific St.
402-934-6266
Winners
» Mediterranean Bistro
» Ya Hala Mediterranean Restaurant
Mexican
First Place
Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza
5 metro-area locations
Winners
» La Mesa Mexican Restaurant
» Riviera’s
Outdoor Patio
First Place
Bella Vita Ristorante
2620 N. Main St.
402-289-1804
Winners
» Timber Wood Fire Bistro
» Mark’s
Pizza
First Place
Mama’s Pizza
3 metro-area locations
Winners
» Noli’s Pizzeria
» Orsi’s Italian Bakery
Reuben
First Place
Crescent Moon
Our Reuben was originally created at the famous Blackstone Hotel just a few steps away. It is slow-cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing, plus a couple of our secret ingredients, grilled on marble rye. This is one Reuben you’ll rave about.
3578 Farnam St.
402-345-1708
www.beercornerusa.com/crescentmoon
Winners
» Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub & Grill
» Rusty Nail
Seafood
First Place
Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar
3 metro-area locations
Winners
» Red Lobster
» Bonefish Grill
Smoothie
First Place
Juice Stop
6 metro-area locations
Winners
» Shake Life
» Smoothie King
Sports Bar
First Place
Tanner’s Bar & Grill
4 metro-area locations
Winners
» Jerzes Sports Bar & Keno
» Varsity Sports Café & Roman Coin Pizza
Steakhouse
First Place
Cascio’s Steakhouse
1620 S. 10th St.
402-345-8313
Winners
» The Drover
» Texas Roadhouse
Sushi
First Place
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
3 metro-area locations
Winners
» Hiro 88
» Yoshitomo
Taco
First Place
Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza
5 metro-area locations
Winners
» Voodoo Taco
» R Taco
Thai
First Place
Salween Thai
6553 Ames Ave., 402-934-5747
1102 Northwest Radial, 402-884-5375
Winners
» Pan Asian Terrace
» Mai Thai Restaurant
Wine Bar
First Place
Corkscrew Wine & Cheese
10924 Prairie Brook Road, 402-991-2927
3908 Farnam St., 402-933-3150
www.corkscrewwineandcheese.com
Winners
» Vino Mas
» Nosh Restaurant and Wine Lounge
Winery/Vineyard
First Place
Cellar 426 Winery
1402 Dennis Dean Road, Ashland
402-944-8109
Winners
» Soaring Wings Vineyard
» James Arthur Vineyards