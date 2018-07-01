Our readers have spoken.
Earlier this year, thousands of online readers voted in 193 categories in The World-Herald’s third annual Omaha’s Choice Awards.
With record numbers participating, Omaha’s Choice Awards has become more than a contest. It’s a testament to what makes Omaha great as readers connect with and support their favorite local businesses with their votes.
With a few simple clicks, any business – from old favorites to exciting upstarts – is eligible to win by write-in vote.
Click here to see 2018’s winners in these categories:
• Auto & Transportation
• Bars & Restaurants
• Education
• Financial
• Health & Medical
• House & Home
• Recreation & Entertainment
• Retail
• Services
• Wellness & Beauty
In addition to bragging rights, winners of Omaha’s Choice Awards receive a plaque or certificate to showcase at their business along with other swag.
They are also permitted to use the blue-and-gold Omaha’s Choice Awards banner in their advertising for one year.
Want to know who won last year? Check out our lists of 2017 and 2016 winners.
Voters win, too.
These participants were randomly selected to receive gift cards to Nebraska Furniture Mart, courtesy of The World-Herald:
• Denise Sandhoefner, $1,000
• Lisa Beacom, $500
• David Jenkins, $250