When students learn in the real world, they are better prepared to succeed in the real world.
A recent Gallup poll shows that up to 76 percent of surveyed students who had experiential learning like internships, undergraduate research or service-learning projects felt confident they had the skills they need to succeed in the job market. For students who didn’t have any of those experiences, only 12 percent said they felt they had the skills they needed.
For years, University of Nebraska at Omaha leaders have worked diligently to make Omaha its campus, placing an ever-increasing emphasis on experiential learning and building community relationships that take students out of the classroom and into the city.
As the university prepares to welcome future Nebraska Promise students, many of whom will be first-generation, UNO Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management Omar Correa says Nebraska Promise Mavericks will be on the fast track toward their future thanks to the real-world experiences they have access to.
“When we say Omaha is our campus, we mean that the life-changing experiences students seek won’t be confined to where the classrooms are,” Correa says. “Our limited campus footprint and ample on-campus collaborative space in the heart of Omaha means students have a unique opportunity to develop skills in a real-world setting and make a difference in this community and the lives of the people who call it home.”
Over the last 17 years, UNO’s Service Learning Academy has supported more than 2,000 service-learning courses, in which students and faculty partner with local groups to work on projects that serve the Omaha community. UNO is also home to the STEM TRAIL center, where UNO students can get involved in projects that improve STEM capacity, competency, innovation and literacy across Omaha with K-12 students and adult learners.
On campus, students involved in one of 10 academic learning communities have a built-in support network where they take courses, study, participate in projects together, and more. Recently, students in the Scott Scholars learning community worked with Apple and University of Nebraska Medical Center to develop a COVID-19 screening app.
As students move toward graduation, they will have access to the Academic and Career Development Center and its team of advisors who will help students pursue internships and give guidance in their search for full-time jobs.
If students are interested in teaming up with faculty to conduct research, they have an opportunity to showcase their hard work from labs and in the field every year at the Student Research and Creative Activity Fair.
When students aren’t out in the community making a difference, the Omaha community comes to campus at the Community Engagement Center. The 12,000-square-foot space is a collaborative hub for UNO and local nonprofits, government initiatives, higher education, and other organizations.
By the time Mavericks prepare to make the leap from college life to professional life, they’ll find themselves intimately familiar with a city that Forbes calls one of the best cities for young professionals.
“The kind of learning environment that UNO provides adds a depth and richness to the student experience that few universities can offer,” Correa says. “When students choose UNO to chase their future, they will become a part of Omaha as much as Omaha will become a part of them.”