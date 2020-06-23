Jacey Gengenbach says her clients are like family, and in this age of COVID-19, the owner of Fitness & Beyond is preparing to flex even more precautions to safeguard their health and peace of mind.
“Most of my clients have been with me for many years,” Gengenbach says. “When they are in my studio for their workouts, I have a responsibility to keep them safe.”
Soon, she’ll have the added benefit of a slightly different address and a lot more square footage.
The Fitness & Beyond studio has been closed since March 19 due to the pandemic. As clients continue to train virtually, construction crews are building out a new fitness space that is twice the size of – and three doors down from – the original location near 74th and Pacific Streets.
The bigger studio will allow for additional equipment, which means group training clients won’t have to share during their sessions. They will also have their own designated workout space of at least 200 square feet.
“In my previous location, it would have been a challenge to physically distance our clients and staff,” Gengenbach says. “Our individual personal training sessions would have been fine, but our small group personal training would have been greatly impacted by the smaller space.”
Gengenbach says clients were used to changing their shoes and washing their hands upon arrival and exit, so that will be nothing new. After the grand re-opening in late June/early July, they will notice a slate of enhanced safety procedures:
• Hourly medical grade cleaning routines and nightly professional cleanings.
• Temperature checks and health screens prior to entering.
• The provision of water bottles if clients forget their own.
• Cleaning of all doorknobs and surfaces between sessions.
“Cleaning and sanitizing our studio and equipment has always been a priority,” Gengenbach says. “We have ‘upgraded’ our cleaning disinfectant to a hospital grade that kills a number of bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus.”
Once Fitness & Beyond re-emerges from the coronavirus shutdown, clients will have the option of in-studio training, continued virtual training or a combination of both.
“It is important that my team and I have flexibility in this time and come up with solutions,” Gengenbach says.
Clients Mary Jane and Gary Herron have been with Fitness & Beyond for more than a year. They like the studio’s personalized approach; the efficient, effective 30-minute training sessions; and the quick feedback and encouragement they receive.
Thanks to online sessions via Zoom, the Herrons haven’t missed a single workout due to the pandemic. Though they’ve enjoyed the virtual experience these last couple of months, Gary says it will be nice having access to the studio’s cardio equipment and “real face-to-face sessions again.”
Mary Jane adds, “We do miss seeing other clients as we come and go and seeing everyone's progress. Because it is a small, personalized studio, we become each other's cheerleaders and that is very motivating.”
The Herrons aren’t worried about returning to the studio once the new space opens.
“I'm comfortable knowing (Jacey and the trainers) will do everything in their power to ensure we are safe,” Mary Jane says.
Gengenbach started as an independent personal trainer about 20 years ago. Providing exceptional client service has always been a core value.
“It is essential for me to go above and beyond for the safety for my clients, my team and myself,” Gengenbach says. “It’s my hope that all of these measures will give our clients and their families peace of mind. Then, I know I’ve done my part as a business owner and leader in the fitness industry. I wouldn't have it any other way.”
Learn more about fitness opportunities at www.fitnessandbeyondomaha.com.