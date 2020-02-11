Large, twisted, bumpy varicose veins can show up on the legs of women and men of all ages and levels of health.
While veins can take years to form – and can be as painful as they are unsightly – most can be removed in an afternoon.
New therapies like the procedures offered at Omaha’s Totally Vein make it easier and faster than ever to remove varicose veins and spider veins, without invasive surgery, hospital stays or a lengthy recovery, says Dr. Robert Zadalis, an Omaha surgeon and vein specialist at Totally Vein.
“People do not have to suffer from venous disorders,” Zadalis says. “Twenty years ago, the only option was vein stripping, which was inpatient and required a lot of time to heal. Now we do it in the office in one to two hours and people can go about their day.”
Varicose veins and spider veins are often genetic, affecting about 25% of the population, including half of those over age 50, Zadalis says. Both types are common in both men and women – however, women commonly suffer from venous disorders more often than men, especially after pregnancy or other hormonal changes.
Varicose veins are enlarged, and result when valves fail to prevent back pressure in the venous system. They can have symptoms and be purely unpleasant to look at, but they also can be painful or cause legs to ache or feel tired.
Untreated, varicose veins typically get worse over time and can lead to more serious disorders, including blood clots, inflammation, swelling, skin injury and open sores. They are often seen in people who are overweight or who regularly stand for long periods of time, such as teachers, nurses, hairstylists and others.
Spider veins, meanwhile, are tiny, dilated veins on or below the skin surface. They often are associated with larger abnormal veins that run deeper. Normally appearing on the legs, spider veins also can show up on the face, and may be diagnosed as rosacea.
Totally Vein offers several treatment options for varicose veins and spider veins, Zadalis says. Doctors first perform a duplex ultrasound, a non-invasive and painless procedure to diagnose the underlying cause of varicose veins, before determining the right treatment for a new patient.
Among the treatment options:
– Venaseal, a new, non-thermal technique that is virtually painless. It is as effective as current thermal treatments, and associated with extremely rare complication risks. It allows for immediate return to normal activities, and no compression socks are needed afterward.
– Venefit Targeted Endovenous Therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that uses radiofrequency energy to effectively treat patients suffering from varicose veins or other venous disorders. The procedure seals the vein shut, so blood is rerouted to healthy veins. The shut vein collapses and is eventually absorbed by the body. Regular activities can be resumed a day later.
– Veinwave treats small red spider veins, particularly on the face, knees and ankles. Like Totally Vein’s other therapies, it is performed as an outpatient treatment with immediate return to normal activities.
– An ambulatory phlebectomy, also known as microphlebectomy, is a procedure in which a varicose vein is removed through a series of tiny incisions. The incisions are small enough that stitches are rarely needed. Scars are virtually imperceptible.
– Sclerotherapy is a common treatment of spider veins where an FDA-approved solution is injected into the vein using a tiny needle. It collapses and shrinks the vein, which is eventually absorbed by the body.
Vein treatment is typically covered by most insurance plans if they are causing pain or discomfort. Insurance doesn't cover vein removal that is considered cosmetic only, Zadalis says.
“In most cases, our patients have zero down time,” Zadalis says. “They can go to work, do yoga, work out, or do whatever they normally do. It’s easier than ever to have healthier veins, inside and out.”