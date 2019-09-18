Attendance has been strong for the Metro Omaha Builders Association 2019 Street of Dreams home tour that opened Sept. 7 at Bridgeport in Gretna.
"Weekend traffic has been especially heavy, and we've had lots of support from the Gretna community," says MOBA Executive Director Jaylene Eilenstine.
The tour, which runs through Sunday, features five fully decorated and landscaped luxury homes from four custom builders: Landmark Performance Homes, Lifetime Structures Luxury Homes, Shamrock Builders and Sierra Homes.
Prices range from $636,000 to $875,000. All but one of the homes, ranging in architectural style from lodge-like to mid-century modern, are for sale.
“Street of Dreams is well-suited for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel or redesign an existing home,” Eilenstine says.
The public will have the opportunity to learn more about the Street of Dreams homes at a Meet the Builder event from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
"Even if you don't have a Street of Dreams budget, this is a great opportunity to talk with the builders about possibilities in your price point," Eilenstine says.
Highlights of the Street of Dreams tour — based on feedback from tour-goers — include one house for two generations from Shamrock Builders, a smart home technology hub incorporated by Sierra Homes, and a second-level veranda with fireplace from Lifetime Structures.
The latest in lighting and appliances also have drawn raves, along with innovative design and sustainable products and materials, Eilenstine says.
“A new home is probably the best, largest investment in most families’ lives,” says Gene Graves of Graves Development Resources, host of the tour. For that reason, Street of Dreams is designed to draw a cross-section of attendees.
“It does not cater to just high-end individuals by any means," Graves says. "It is mostly for people to get ideas, to stimulate their imaginations. That is important in all price ranges in new homes.”
Graves is the reason the luxury home showcase got its start 34 years ago, according to Eilenstine.
Graves brought back the idea from a trip to Portland, Oregon, in 1982. He was president of MOBA at the time and pitched the builder showcase to his board.
When some members expressed apprehension, Graves took two busloads of Omaha builders to Des Moines for its Street of Dreams. The experience convinced the Omaha group that if MOBA were to showcase the best homes on the market, people would flock to see them.
Applewood Heights, northeast of 108th and Harrison Streets in Omaha, became the site of the first MOBA Street of Dreams in 1985.
Among Bridgeport's amenities are an elementary and a middle school within walking distance, and a soon-to-be-built high school and community pool.
For more information on the tour, visit moba.com.