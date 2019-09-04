A new home is built with lumber, bricks, mortar and other construction materials. But where homebuilders tend to see costs and timelines, homeowners see opportunity.
“We sometimes lose sight that this is an incredible part of the American dream,” said longtime Omaha developer Gene Graves.
His firm, Graves Development Resources, is hosting the Metro Omaha Builders Association Street of Dreams opening this weekend at Bridgeport near 180th Street and Cornhusker Road in Gretna.
Graves also is the reason the luxury home showcase, which is in its 34th year, got its start here.
The developer attended a similar event in Portland, Oregon, in 1982. He was president of MOBA at the time and came home eager to pitch the idea to his board.
When some members expressed apprehension, Graves took two busloads of Omaha builders to Des Moines to experience its version of Street of Dreams. The group returned to Omaha convinced that if MOBA showcased the best homes on the market, people would flock to see them.
The first Omaha Street of Dreams was held in 1985 at Applewood Heights, northeast of 108th and Harrison Streets.
Bridgeport, near 180th Street and Cornhusker Road in Sarpy County, features five state-of-the-art homes from four builders: Landmark Performance Homes, Lifetime Structures Luxury Homes, Shamrock Builders and Sierra Homes.
Prices range from $636,000 to $875,000, and four of the five homes are available for purchase. A Gretna elementary and middle school are within walking distance, while a high school and a community pool are on the horizon for the development.
“This event is well-suited for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel or redesign an existing home. It’s also suited for families searching for the newest home amenities,” said MOBA Executive Director Jaylene Eilenstine.
Highlights of the floor plans and amenities include a guest suite with private entrance, large working pantries, a glassed-in exercise room, a spa-like master bath and a covered deck with see-through fireplace.
Matt Kronaizl, president of Sierra Homes, said smart speakers from Google and Amazon are fully integrated into homes, controlling appliances, blinds, lights and thermostats.
Realtor Cathy Blackman said Shamrock Builders' entry features three ovens for the homeowner who likes to cook and entertain.
“A new home is probably the best, largest investment in most families’ lives,” Graves said. For that reason, Street of Dreams is designed to draw a cross-section of attendees.
“It does not cater to just high-end individuals by any means," he said. "It is mostly for people to get ideas, to stimulate their imaginations. That is important in all price ranges in new homes.”
The tour runs Saturday through Sept. 22. For more information, visit moba.com.