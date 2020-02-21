Young professionals from across the Greater Omaha region will have their voices heard at the 15th annual YP Summit.
More than 1,500 are expected Friday, March 6, for possibly the nation’s largest gathering of YPs. The day's programming will include talks by change-makers, innovative breakout sessions and thought-provoking keynote speakers.
“We know that empowered YPs equal a stronger team and more productive workplace for employers,” says David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. “Over the course of the day, we will celebrate differences, foster connections, grow inclusivity and initiate positive, community-enhancing change – all with the goal of bringing a new layer of vibrancy to our community.”
Four in 10 millennial workers ages 25 to 29 had at least a bachelor’s degree in 2016. That compares with 32% of Generation X workers and smaller shares of the baby boom and silent generations, when they were in the same age range, according to Pew Research Center’s Current Population Survey data analysis.
Such an informed population means high-energy outreach and fast-paced learning – a formula that creates a positive experience designed to energize young professionals, celebrate many points of view, expand networks and empower professionals to activate change, Brown says.
The full lineup includes 15 breakout sessions, two keynote speakers and four change-makers.
Kicking off the event is keynote speaker Radha Agrawal, co-founder, CEO and chief community architect of Daybreaker, the early morning dance and wellness movement that currently holds events in 25 cities and more than a dozen college campuses around the world.
Jon Dornebos will round out the day’s programming as the Summit’s afternoon keynote. Author of “Life Is Magic,” Dorenbos is an Amazon best-seller.
Other highlights include the honoring of local Change Makers – individuals initiating positive, powerful change. They are Darryl Brown Jr., founding and senior pastor of Kingdom Builders Christian Center of Omaha; Jasmine L. Harris, MPH, CHES, director of public policy and advocacy, RISE; Candias Jones, professional career coach, Mutual of Omaha; and Lynn Schneider, senior communications and public relations strategist, Emspace + Lovgren.
Each Change Maker has made bold impacts beyond employment, stretching themselves to share new ideas and innovative approaches to building community, Brown says.
“I really enjoy seeing the arc of this event annually, especially all the new faces,” says Sarah Moylan, senior director of talent for the Chamber. “The energy of everyone attending is catching, and the excitement of those participating for the first time is just incredible.”
New this year: Inclusivity meets art in a kaleidoscope of collaborative crowd-sourcing. In celebration of YP Summit’s 15th year, participants will let their voices be heard on an experiential, 20-foot billboard featuring young professionals’ best ideas for inclusion.
