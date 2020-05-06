Midland University Omaha recently announced a new partnership with the Nebraska Chapter of the International Coach Federation (ICF).
As part of this partnership, Midland MBA students will receive individual professional coaching for the entirety of their academic program.
“The Midland MBA program has given me an opportunity to develop a holistic view of business administration,” says Katie Fehrman, senior associate of customer experience at First National Bank of Omaha and current Midland MBA student. "It has challenged me to compare my own experiences with those of others, and create applications relevant to my current role. Receiving individual professional coaching is a natural next step in helping us develop as we apply the skills we are learning in the classroom to our professional work."
The program, created collaboratively with former ICF Nebraska Chapter President Donna King, provides continued skill development for students enrolled in the Midland MBA program.
“Each year ICF Nebraska offers pro bono professional coaching services to a deserving organization in the community. ICF Nebraska is proud to partner with the Midland University MBA program to provide on-going coaching gratis to MBA students as a benefit to them,” King says. “This is a great opportunity for coaches to help MBA students accelerate progress toward their goals while helping ICF share and promote the value of coaching to emerging and experienced leaders in our community.”
The launch of the partnership between Midland and ICF coincides with International Coaching Week (May 4-10) and allows Midland MBA students to celebrate the positive impact professional coaching has on individuals, organizations, communities and the world.
“Professional coaching has been touted as a highly effective approach to helping executives and managers enhance their organizational decision-making and interpersonal skills,” says Dr. Deborah Hrivnak, current president of the Nebraska Chapter of the IFC. “Coaching in the business world has become a mainstream approach to professional and leadership development. Over the past decade, attitudes toward coaching shifted as its benefits were identified, studied and made public.”
Todd Conkright, Dean of the Dunklau School of Business at Midland University, estimates that comparable coaching sessions outside this program would cost $600 to $1,600. In offering a benefit of such value to current Midland MBA students, plus free lifelong learning opportunities like the MBA for Life program offered to graduates, Midland University is working alongside students to help them grow professionally.
“MBA students are motivated to advance in their careers,” Conkright says. “A coach or mentor can help them consider options, explore possibilities, and have an objective view into their strengths and weaknesses as they plan for the future.”
Current MBA students were told about the coaching opportunity in April and had positive feedback to the added value it brings the program.
“My purpose for spending time with my coach is to utilize her expertise to help me maximize my performance, elevate personally and professionally, and achieve my goals post-graduation,” says Tennille Hutcherson, a senior associate of compliance management at First National Bank of Omaha.
The Midland MBA program offers a hybrid model and uses a marketplace-back approach, bringing in industry leaders to teach student courses, introducing current real-world approaches and techniques into the classroom.
“This new coaching program is an amazing opportunity for area coaches to contribute to and support future leaders of our community,” Dr. Hrivnak says. “What an exciting time to be moving forward as we know coaching can change the world!”
MBA students will benefit from coaching no matter where they are in their career, Conkright says, as the discovery of a self-limiting mindset through work with a coach can propel students to the next level professionally. Coaching, coupled with academic credentials from their coursework, poises students to succeed.