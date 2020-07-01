Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MILLS...WESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...SARPY...EASTERN WASHINGTON... DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN SAUNDERS AND NORTHERN CASS COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT... AT 1214 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF BLAIR TO NEAR ELKHORN TO 5 MILES WEST OF ASHLAND. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, PAPILLION, LA VISTA, BLAIR, RALSTON, GRETNA, MISSOURI VALLEY, ASHLAND, VALLEY, SPRINGFIELD, YUTAN, LOUISVILLE, UNDERWOOD, FORT CALHOUN, WATERLOO, CEDAR CREEK, KENNARD AND MODALE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 39 AND 79. INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 14. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 423 AND 454. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...AND SOUTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA.