Imagine a gift that takes your child or grandchild on an amazing adventure, inspires them to accomplish their wildest dreams and gives them confidence to conquer whatever lies before them!
It’s possible with the gift of an experience at The Rose Theater.
“Live theater and theater education have a crucial role in developing the minds and hearts of our young people,” Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick says. “Plus, it’s an experience that involves enjoyable quality time as a family.”
And, according to the Journal of Consumer Research, forges strong bonds.
Here are four ways you can give the gift of theater to children ages 3 to 18 this holiday season.
1. Take the kids to a star-studded live theater performance with Backstreet Boys’ Howie D. While any show at The Rose is certain to bring smiles, this is an opportunity to see a true music celebrity in a world-premiere event, in your own backyard. Howie Dorough will debut “Howie D: Back in the Day” at The Rose, Jan. 31–Feb. 16. It’s an inspirational story about finding your passion in life and discovering your true voice. Kids will love the original pop music performed by Howie D. You will love the message about being yourself and overcoming challenges to achieve your dreams.
Gift package idea
Present tickets ($25 each) with Howie’s latest CD, “Which One Am I?” with songs from “Howie D: Back in the Day.” Plan a day together watching Backstreet Boys videos and practicing their signature dance moves. After the show, talk about your child’s dreams and goals.
2. Give them the world — of theater! For $20-$27 per ticket (less, if purchased at Hy-Vee), your family can rock out with mole rats, climb the Alps, play with a furry friend and more.
Gift package ideas
• “Corduroy” — Wrap tickets for this spring show with a cuddly bear like the one in the production.
• “Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed” — Pick up a copy of Mo Willems’ book by the same title. Or make an entire Mo Willems book package for holiday reading: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” “An Elephant & Piggie Biggie,” “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale” and others.
• “The Diary of Anne Frank” — This show introduces older kids to historical events while helping them develop empathy and compassion. Pair tickets with the original book, a blank diary and a pass to the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society and Riekes Museum for a firsthand look at Jewish culture.
• “The Little Engine That Could” — A Rose First Stage production designed for very young children. Present the tickets ($12 each) with a train-themed book and a toy train.
• “The Sound of Music” — Families of all ages will appreciate the world’s favorite musical when it bursts onto The Rose stage in June. Package the tickets with a soundtrack or DVD from the musical and plan a sing-a-long night to discover your own inner Von Trapp family talents.
3. Put your budding artist in the spotlight with a BROADWAY at The Rose class in dance, musical theater, voice or acting. Coming in 2020: The Rose Studios for Youth Artists in west Omaha. Enrollment is open through Jan. 1 for spring concerts complete with costumes, sets, professional lighting and more. For ages 2 to 18, starting at $30 per month.
Gift-giving idea
Announce the news with a personalized dance bag or a Broadway cast recording and vocal music book.
4. Perform in a short play with a DRAMA class or camp. Camping takes on a whole new meaning at The Rose. Summer camp 2020 information will be available in early January, so pick up a gift certificate and let your kids see what it means to spend summer on the stage. Camp experiences run one to four weeks. Registration is open for winter and spring drama classes.
Gift-giving idea
Fill a clear reusable water bottle or lunch box with Starburst candy and include a tag that reads, “You are sure to be the STAR at theater camp!” along with a Rose Theater T-shirt (available at the theater’s Rose Boutique).
For more information on experiential gifts from The Rose Theater, call 402-345-4849 or visit www.rosetheater.org.