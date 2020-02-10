When he interviewed for the presidency at Southeast Community College in 2014, Dr. Paul Illich was impressed with the college’s technical and academic transfer programs — and the Board of Governor’s goal of taking them to the next level.
“To define the next level, we spent my first year putting together a five-year institutional strategic plan for transformational changes and improvements that are really taking shape now,” Illich said.
Trend analyses, surveys, community forums and other research helped SCC establish and prioritize key initiatives to address the skills gap in Nebraska and to ensure affordable access to higher education.
As a result, there’s a comprehensive facilities master plan to replace or renovate buildings and expand technical and academic transfer programs on SCC’s three campuses. Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford all are undergoing improvements to meet demand for a skilled workforce and to provide the highest-quality experience for the college’s diverse communities, employers and students, Illich said.
“It’s been a big undertaking. But it was definitely necessary for us to expand our capacity to directly address the growing need for skilled workers in our 15-county service area and throughout Nebraska,” Illich said.
The Lincoln campus, which has one building that has undergone numerous remodels since 1979, is getting a new 82,000-square-foot Health Science facility with a state-of-the-art simulation center, general-purpose classrooms and teaching spaces for nursing and allied health programs. The building will open for classes in January 2021.
A new 52,000-square-foot Crete Carrier Diesel Technology & Welding Center in Milford creates effective learning space for diesel programs and welding courses and capacity to meet industry demand and train students in emerging technologies.
In Beatrice, a 52,000-square-foot modern classroom building is under construction. It boasts effective learning space for all academic programs and enables growth in the nursing program, academic transfer offerings and dual-credit courses.
In Falls City, a 10,000-square-foot learning center with classrooms and specialized teaching spaces for health sciences, manufacturing and welding opened last fall. The learning center serves students and communities in the far southeast corner of the state.
A change in timing
Southeast Community College has spent the last four years preparing to convert from a quarter academic calendar to a semester calendar.
Illich said the change is necessary to ensure alignment with four-year college and university partners that accept SCC’s transfer students, including its top transfer institution, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The calendar conversion also aligns SCC with its many dual-credit high school partners.
“More than 90% of the community colleges in the United States operate on a semester calendar,” Illich said.
Similarly, a semester-based calendar gives students more time for summer internships and jobs.
Other changes
Internal changes to better serve all audiences included establishing six learning centers across the service area, completing the SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute, creating new Program Development and Advancement offices, and implementing many new career/technical programs.
“Southeast Community College trains workers for the most-sought occupations in the state,” Illich said. “Our college trains eight of the 12 H3 (high-demand, high-skill, high-wage) occupations with the most job openings in Nebraska currently.
“These are by far the biggest changes to SCC in its almost 50-year history. We’re investing in ourselves as well as our communities for the future.”