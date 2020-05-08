“Mom guilt.”
It’s like laundry. No matter how hard you try to wish it away, it’s always there.
Now more than ever, this fast-paced, technology-driven world puts pressure on young moms to do what’s right for their family.
Is this car seat safe? What kind of milk should I buy? What age is safe to play tackle football? As a mom of three, I have certainly felt my fair share of failures and have days where I’m positive my kids are destined for therapy.
Although parenthood can create insecurities for me, as a farm wife and our home’s main food buyer, I am 100% confident in choosing food at the grocery store.
Buying food for your family can be tough, especially with deceiving claims that confuse our shopping experience.
Food companies know all about “mom guilt.” They know you want to feed your family the best and, unfortunately, are cashing in on a mother’s insecurities. But you can take back control and feel guilt-free about your purchases with a few simple tips.
Read labels, not the front of the package. The best way to know the nutritional merit of a food item is to read the label. I love convenience food just as much as the next mom, but before you blow your budget on a bag of plant-based “chicken” nuggets, take time to read the label. Make sure you are comfortable with the sodium content and the added ingredients before purchasing.
Be confident shopping the produce aisle. If you are anxious that buying non-organic strawberries will ruin your child for life, stop it! Farmers, both organic and non-organic, fundamentally have the same values: producing safe, secure and sustainable food. Studies show that only 1 in 10 Americans consumes enough fruits and vegetables a day. So purchase produce that is affordable for your family. Organic or conventional, just eat more. Check out safefruitsandveggies.com to calculate how many servings a person can safely consume and not have adverse effects from pesticide residues (the numbers may shock you).
Know that farmers and ranchers feed their own families what they grow. Livestock farmers follow strict guidelines set by the USDA, and meat is rigorously tested before it is sold at the retail level. Our family eats the same beef we raise for other consumers and we do not take that responsibility lightly.
While I don’t have a solution for the endless piles of laundry, I hope you can cut yourself some slack and leave your “mom guilt” in the grocery store parking lot.
Crystal Klug and her husband, Beau, are fourth-generation farmers. She met Beau in college, moving back to his family farm near Columbus, Nebraska, after graduation. They raise cattle and row crops. The Klugs also plant cover crops to protect and improve soil health over the winter and provide additional feed source for their cattle. The manure, in turn, fertilizes the soil. They continue to look for opportunities to improve sustainability on their farm. Crystal plays a supportive role, managing the books and making meals for hungry farm crews during the busy spring planting and fall harvest seasons. She volunteers at her children’s school, and has been a 4-H Club leader for more than 10 years. Crystal has been a CommonGround volunteer for several years.
Beef Kabobs
Enjoy this easy beef kabob recipe. Perfect for grilling season, and it combines lean beef with vegetables — our family’s favorite combo.
Marinade
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
Kabobs
1-2 pounds sirloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 green pepper
1 red pepper
1 yellow pepper
16 mushroom caps
1 large onion
Instructions
1. Mix the marinade ingredients together in a bowl, reserve one-fourth of the marinade.
2. In a zip lock bag, add the remaining three-fourths of the marinade and the meat. Seal and squish to coat well.
3. Refrigerate for six to eight hours, or overnight.
4. Cut the veggies in chunks, roughly the same size as the beef pieces, and add to a plastic bag with the reserved marinade.
5. Marinate veggies one to four hours before grilling.
6. Preheat grill to high heat.
7. Thread alternating pieces of meat and veggies until the skewers are filled.
8. Place kabobs on the grill directly over the heat and reduce to medium-high.
9. Grill for eight to 10 minutes, flipping after four to five minutes until the meat is cooked medium-rare to medium and the vegetables start to char around the edges.
10. Remove from grill and rest at least five minutes before serving.
11. You can also bake the kabobs in a 350 F oven for 25 to 30 minutes, turning halfway through the cooking process.