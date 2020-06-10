Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. REPORTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH HAVE ALREADY BEEN REPORTED IN SEVERAL SPOTS THIS EVENING. * WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE, JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&