You’re probably familiar with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. What about Giving Tuesday? It’s another day to spend, but the preferred currency is your time and impactful energy.
“We’re hoping to see a rise of kindness on Giving Tuesday,” says Marjorie Maas, executive director of SHARE Omaha. “We’re calling it a ‘do good takeover,’ and everyone can play a role.”
Giving Tuesday is a global movement powered locally – and for the first time – by SHARE Omaha, a relatively new nonprofit that thrives on connecting needs in our communities with our desire to help.
The Giving Tuesday concept is straight-forward: maximize positivity and impact across the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by encouraging everyone to donate, volunteer or perform a random act of kindness on Dec. 3.
It’s easy to do good
Your journey toward becoming an official “Do Gooder” starts at GivingTuesday402.org (for those in Nebraska) or GivingTuesday712.org (for those in Iowa). There, you’ll find:
- A high-impact list of volunteer opportunities promoted in partnership with LFS 24 Hours of Impact.
- Ideas for surprising others with acts of kindness – anything from buying someone’s coffee to saying thanks to a first responder. (Be sure to share your act on social media using the hashtags #GivingTuesday402 and #GivingTuesday712.)
- Convenient avenues to donate to a roster of area nonprofits either through SHARE Omaha or Omaha Gives!
A national force for good
Giving Tuesday is about thousands of acts of good adding up to a surge in generosity for our communities. The team at MICAH House, itself a source of crucial community outreach, has gotten a jump on its Giving Tuesday participation.
“Every Tuesday leading up to Giving Tuesday, we’ve been doing random acts of kindness,” says Ashley Flater, director of donor relations at MICAH House.
Earlier this month, staffers filled the Little Free Library on campus with books. The following Tuesday, they delivered donuts to their “friends down the street” at New Visions Homeless Services.
“We know how hard that work is, and we just wanted to say thank you to their staff for everything they do,” Flater says.
On Nov. 19, the MICAH House crew wrote positive messages on sticky notes and posted them around the shelter and other spots in the community.
“By giving back to the community, it’ll help spread the good to everyone,” Flater says.
Building the “Do Good” buzz
Buildertrend is also helping to build that “do good” buzz for Giving Tuesday. Employees spent part of their day writing encouraging letters to clients served by the Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA).
“As a homegrown company, doing good in the community is important to our workplace culture. We learn and grow from the volunteer experiences we share together and as individuals,” says Megan Longo, Buildertrend’s marketing director.
Elizabeth Power, WCA’s director of marketing and public relations, encouraged others to follow the lead of organizations like Buildertrend and MICAH House.
“When employers allow their employees to understand how each individual can impact our community, it’s a win for all of us,” Power says. “Giving Tuesday is an amazing opportunity for teams to think about all the ways they can give – time, talent and treasure.”
'But I already give…'
Have your favorite charities lined up for the holidays? Make your seasonal giving to local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, Maas suggests.
“We know these types of large-scale events give people community pride,” Maas says. “They’re a stake in the ground that says this is what we’re about. We raise our hands, sign up and help each other. In doing that, we feel connected to each other and to community causes. It’s all about pride and connection.”
How will you do good Dec. 3? Become a Do Gooder and plan your Giving Tuesday contribution now at GivingTuesday402.org (Nebraska) or GivingTuesday712.org (Iowa).