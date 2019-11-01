Get your home holiday ready with these tips from product experts

The crisp air. The falling leaves. Snuggling on the sofa with a hot beverage and some pumpkin spice, well, everything.
We are firmly in the midst of sweater weather. That means holiday entertaining is right around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start getting your home holiday-ready. Adding extra seating, upgrading your kitchen or simply dressing up your home with fall décor are great ways to greet your guests with all the flavors of fall.
It's also a great time to think about ways to ready your home for the onslaught of winter weather and high traffic from kids, pets and guests. From floor care to area rugs, the right tools can help take the stress out of winter weather messes and add some festive flair to your décor.
With that in mind, the experts at Nebraska Furniture Mart have some recommendations on furniture, appliances, décor and more, to turn your home into the perfect place for a cozy holiday get-together.
Style that will make them swoon
A sofa with a chaise is great for compact spaces too small for a sectional, while offering cozy and stylish seating. High-resiliency foam cushions, like on the Ashley sofa above, are designed to hold their shape for long-lasting beauty.
Sweep them off their feet
Add some festive flair to your holiday décor with sparkle shag area rugs. In colors from earth tones to vibrant hues, they’ll add an unexpected touch of luxurious comfort to any room. For a classic farmhouse look, a stylish cowhide area rug is the perfect addition for a rustic charm that’s just a little bit country.
Every good party ends up in the kitchen
What's one kitchen upgrade designed for entertaining and convenience? A new fridge! Dual ice makers, like in the LG model above, give you plenty of slow-melting round ice for cocktails, soft drinks and iced coffee.
Whip up some holiday magic
Get things cooking with durable aluminum cookware, like this 20-piece T-fal Initiatives cookware set featuring Thermo-Spot technology.
Take the stress out of the mess
Holiday messes happen. Spills, pets, kids, high traffic and winter weather can be hard on your carpet. Leave the worry of holiday messes behind with NFM's great vacuum selection, like the Dyson multi-floor package with HEPA filtration above, to keep your air and your floors clean.