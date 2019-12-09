The pressure is real.
Whether you’re nearly done with your holiday shopping or just getting started (you know who you are), finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list can be one of the most stressful parts of the holiday season.
What do they want/need? How do I know they’ll like it? Where do I start?
Stay calm, holiday shoppers. The product experts at Nebraska Furniture Mart have these pointers:
The thought really does count
Shop with the recipient – not the gift – in mind. What makes him or her tick?
Start simple, with hobbies and interests. Does the recipient spend a lot of time in the kitchen? Is your giftee obsessed with the latest gadgets?
If you’re in need of inspiration, NFM’s 2019 Gift Guide is a good place to start. Browse by price, age or lifestyle to narrow your search.
Go big for the home
From refrigerators to washers and dryers, appliances play a vital role in daily life.
And, let’s face it, they’re expensive to replace.
Do your homework and make the most of deep discounts offered by retailers. Those big-ticket items you’ve wanted all year are suddenly more affordable.
Home upgrades like new furniture or appliances can be a welcome (and surprising) gift for families.
Yes, gift cards can be personal
Gift cards get a bad rap.
Nothing says “I shopped last minute” quite like them – yet when done correctly, they can be a thoughtful and memorable gift. (Yes, really.)
Make it about the experience, rather than the gift card: Here’s a day of shopping and lunch – on me!
You get to spend quality time with the recipient, and they get to pick out their own gift. That’s a gift-giving win-win.