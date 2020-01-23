Helping students achieve their Path to Possible is goal No. 1 at Southeast Community College.
And for many, that path begins at Discovery Days, where prospective students get a comprehensive look at SCC and its three campuses.
The spring edition of Discovery Days takes place Feb. 28 and April 8 in Beatrice, March 13 and April 6 in Lincoln and March 6 and March 30 in Milford. Activities run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. each day.
“Our admissions staff is excited to meet with students and help them navigate the enrollment process,” says Kat Kreikemeier, administrative director for Admissions & Career Advising. “We enjoy making connections and have an immediate opportunity to do so at Discovery Day. Many students attend on multiple campuses. We encourage and welcome that.”
Discovery Days began in fall 2015 to provide prospective students and their families with a positive, engaging and informative experience in the college search process.
Faculty and staff share information about programs of study and resources, including financial aid and scholarships. Participants also tour campus, have lunch and then hear from a panel of current students. There also is an Opportunity Fair featuring lab demonstrations and hands-on activities pertaining to various areas of study. And chances to win door prizes and a scholarship.
Response to the event has been fantastic, Kreikemeier says. “Students love the days. They get to see our classrooms and labs and speak directly with faculty. The faculty/student conversations are a definite highlight.
"Students often come to the event not knowing about particular programs or specific career options,” she says. “The conversations that students have with faculty introduce them to a variety of opportunities. Additionally, Discovery Days serve the undecided student well in terms of exposure to many different areas."
It's not uncommon, she says, for a student to complete an application for admission that day. "Many say the experience cemented their interest in and decision to attend SCC," Kreikemeier says.
Students are encouraged to register early and attend events at any campus where they have a program of interest.
“When they register, we ask that they give us an idea of their academic interest areas. But it’s okay if they change their minds before, during or after the event,” Kreikemeier says.
To learn more about SCC's academic programs and Discovery Days, visit www.southeast.edu/discoverscc and click the registration link.