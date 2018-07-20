Katherine Zech Kioshi, loves being an intensive care unit (ICU) nurse.
“So much of who I am is what I do,” says Kioshi, a 1992 Creighton University College of Nursing graduate and former Navy nurse who has worked at the VA Medical Center in Portland since 2006.
“I get so much energy from the people I take care of. They feed my soul. Knowing I have made a difference in a patient’s life is very rewarding.”
Kioshi was recently recognized with a national DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The family of a Vietnam veteran for whom she cared nominated Kioshi for the award.
In the nomination letter, the family wrote: “Katherine is an extraordinary nurse who does everything possible for her patients. Our family can never give back to Katherine what she gave to us. She will always be in our hearts and memories.”
The patient had suffered a heart attack last June and was transported to a local hospital. The family felt he wasn’t getting appropriate care, particularly with his history of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and asked that he be transferred to the VA hospital.
“The morning after he was admitted to the VA, we met Katherine,” his wife wrote. “The amount of compassion she had was amazing. Within a couple of days, he was no longer restrained and off all of the sedation. His confusion was clearing and we were beginning to see my husband again.”
Still hospitalized in the ICU, the patient and his family were dealt another cruel blow. He had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which had metastasized to his liver.
“It was absolutely crushing to me,” Kioshi says.
She went with the patient for his biopsy, to help ease his anxiety, and saw the ultrasound.
“The liver was almost all black, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”
On a rare sunny day in Portland, Kioshi arranged to take her patient to a hospital courtyard by wheelchair, where he could visit with his wife, children, grandchildren and beloved service dogs. The family would write: “It was a really great day for all of us.”
His wife pulled Kioshi aside, asking her for a prognosis.
“I just said, ‘Time is precious. Enjoy every minute you have.’”
The patient was eventually released home to hospice care and died four days later.
“It was heartbreaking and devastating for our whole family,” the family wrote.
It was also heartbreaking for Kioshi, which made it particularly special when the family was at the hospital when she was presented with the DAISY Award.
“I just had a great relationship with the family, so it was like seeing a family come home,” Kioshi says. “I was thrilled to see them again. He was the patriarch of their family, and they just adored him.”
Kioshi had wanted to reach out to the family, but didn’t have access to their contact information due to privacy restrictions.
“I was just so excited to tell them how much he meant to me,” Kioshi continues, choking up, “and how sorry I was for them. He was a wonderful, wonderful human being.”
Kioshi’s parents were both Creighton graduates. Her father, the late Ralph Zech earned a medical degree in 1949 and became a surgeon in the state of Washington, while her mother, Helen Eakin Zech, was a 1948 nursing graduate. The couple had eight children.
Their son, Edward Zech, earned his medical degree from Creighton in 1980.
Kioshi originally chose a different path, earning an education degree from Ripon College in Wisconsin.
She taught English for a year in Japan, worked as a substitute teacher, and coached track and cross-country. But being in a classroom never captured her spirit, so she enrolled in Creighton’s accelerated nursing program and joined the Navy.
At her graduation in 1992, Kioshi’s mom performed the ceremonial nursing pinning, and her dad commissioned her.
Kioshi tells her patients that one of her goals is to make them smile or laugh at least once during her 12-hour shift.
“If I can make a little bit of a positive impact and make the hell of an ICU a little bit easier for the patient and their family, then I’ve done my job and I’ve done it well,” Kioshi says.
She’s also passionate about preserving her patients’ dignity. She remembers a male preceptor pulling the bed sheets off a frail, elderly woman so he could get a visual inspection of the patient.
“I was horrified,” she says. She quickly pulled the sheets back up.
“We take so much away from our patients, especially in the ICU, that I will do my absolute best to protect their dignity.”
While she loves her job, it can be emotionally draining. Before retiring from the Navy in 2016, she deployed to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany in 2007, treating U.S. service members wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. “The last thing they would often remember is being blown up,” Kioshi says.
As they regained consciousness, she would try to reassure them.
“I would say, ‘Hi, I’m Katherine. I’m a Navy nurse. You’re in a military hospital. You’re in Germany. You’re safe. You’re safe. You’re safe.’”
Her most vivid, haunting memory was watching one young patient finally regain consciousness and slowly scan the room — and then see a single tear roll down his cheek.
“I lost it,” Kioshi says. “But then I pulled it together and went on. It was what I had to do.
“It was the single most rewarding job I’ve ever done since being a nurse, taking care of those service members in Germany. Hard. But rewarding. I took care of true heroes, and amazing human beings.”
During those difficult, emotional times, Kioshi leaned on her Catholic faith.
“When life goes to hell in a handbasket, church is my saving grace,” she says. “That’s how I maintained my sanity.”
One thing she won’t do is stop caring.
“The day I quit caring is the day I quit nursing.”
Creighton University offers a top-ranked education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Read more about the university, and connect with Creighton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.