Watching tennis players work hard motivates Satoshi Ochi, the head strength and conditioning coach for the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the national governing body for tennis.
Ochi, a 1997 Creighton University graduate, works at USTA’s National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where he manages the facility’s training staff and oversees the training centers across the country.
“I like working with highly motivated athletes,” says Ochi, who studied exercise science at Creighton. “Watching their dedication in trying to be the best that they can be motivates me to work harder to help them be successful on the court, and as human beings.”
Born in Shizuoka, Japan – Omaha’s sister city – Ochi became fascinated with Creighton University when several members of the school’s tennis team visited his city. Ochi’s parents played tennis, and he felt he could learn more about tennis and strength training by studying in America.
“At first, I didn’t know English, so I took ESL [English as a second language] courses and Professor [Thomas] Baechle [former chair of Department of Exercise Science] worked with me. He knew I was here by myself, and often asked how I was doing in school and outside of the classroom.”
In addition to his studies, Ochi played tennis for the Bluejays. After graduation, he was a strength and conditioning intern at the Olympic Training Center (Colorado Springs, Colorado), then earned a master’s degree in exercise science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2000.
The following year, he became Creighton’s head strength and conditioning coach, and earned a nomination in 2001 as the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year.
In 2004, he received the NSCA’s Registered Strength and Conditioning Coach distinction, recognizing him as an elite strength and conditioning professional.
In 2008, he joined USTA, helping tennis players prepare for major events such as the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Looking forward to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Ochi says, “We have a good crop of young athletes. I think they’re the strongest athletes in the world right now.”
