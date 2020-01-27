Creighton University’s graduate, certificate programs offer a host of options

The growing educational needs of employers and their organizations has led Creighton University to expand its graduate degrees and certificates.
The offerings now stand at 57 and address such burgeoning fields as business intelligence analytics, bioethics, physician assistant, finance and technology, master of science in nursing and an MBA in executive healthcare.
Standing alongside full-term master’s degrees is a rich selection of graduate certificates, all offering certified expertise in areas coveted by employers.
“Creighton has decided to more boldly pursue a lifelong-learning initiative to meet the growing needs of our society,” said Mary Chase, Ed.D., vice provost for enrollment management.
“Companies, nonprofits and health care organizations seek employees with a new set of skills, but they don’t have the time to get them up to speed with a full degree,” Chase said. “Sometimes you hear people talk about ‘skills training’ or ‘upskilling’ the workforce. These skills often don’t require a full degree, but Creighton is well-equipped to assist in getting employees the education they need.”
Graduate certificates are growing in popularity nationally as an “accessible option for people who need to build relevant, useful skills,” according to a report published in 2019 by the Harvard Extension School, a division of Harvard University.
Gail Jensen, Ph.D., dean of Creighton’s Graduate School and College of Professional Studies, said learning never stops and that Creighton’s range of quality educational offerings recognizes that fact.
“Creighton is well-positioned to help all learners find ways to navigate a changing landscape across all fields,” she said. “Learning is what matters and is the element of quality that distinguishes institutions. Learning never stops, and the need for learners to adapt and continue to learn is essential for workers present and future.
“What Creighton does best, and has done in graduate and adult education for decades, is engage learners in the ability to think critically, creatively, compassionately and adapt to change.”
Anthony Hendrickson, Ph.D., dean of Creighton’s Heider College of Business, said graduate certificates are a response to vigorous employer demand for professionals trained in emerging technologies.
“The challenge for organizations is to have their human talent evolve, develop and keep pace with technological change,” he said. “It isn’t feasible or practical for someone to be enrolled in a degree program in perpetuity, so we have worked to ‘unbundle’ the content of our programs such that they can be disseminated and consumed in more ‘bite-size’ chunks.
“This allows people to quickly move into and out of smaller seminars, certificates, modules, etc. in which they can easily update their knowledge in a subject and begin to use that knowledge immediately.”
An important feature of these “modules” is that they may count toward a traditional graduate degree, Hendrickson said.
That is an important feature given that studies continue to show the financial benefit of a graduate degree.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, using numbers compiled in 2018, reports that those completing a master’s degree earn, on average, almost 20% more than those holding only a bachelor’s degree.
Creighton University intends to meet these emerging educational needs while maintaining its 142-year commitment to providing a full range of educational excellence in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition, Chase said.
The Discover Your Path initiative, which enables students to identify the path that fits their needs, is the hub of that commitment to continuity, merging convenience with academic rigor.
Some may seek a full master’s or a doctoral degree, others a specialized credential.
Those wishing to pursue a new degree or a dual degree; military members wishing to use GI benefits; international learners studying from abroad; or individuals just looking to finish a stalled degree, all have options.
An important component of the changing educational landscape is online instruction, where Creighton has built a program recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 rankings as among the Top 20 in the nation.
These offerings provide the same instruction and curricula offered on-campus students, the same faculty support, the same academic and spiritual resources, as well as the same access to Creighton’s career center and networking opportunities.
Many online programs also offer on-campus classes, which merges the convenience and flexibility of online studies with the traditional campus experience.
All this innovation, Chase said, is about accommodating change while preserving traditional forms of higher education.
“We still offer a robust set of degree programs, and for many individuals a degree program is the right choice,” she said. “At the same time, by breaking our programs into smaller modules, students have the opportunity to assemble knowledge components and create a tailored approach to their educational needs.”