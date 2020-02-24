Alyssa Callaghan, a sophomore studying education at Creighton University, likes to put it this way: “Creighton is as close or as far from home as you want it to be.”
For Callaghan, born and raised in Omaha, college has been an exercise in rediscovering her hometown. She has become an unofficial tour guide to Nebraska’s largest city, serving up restaurant recommendations and suggesting must-see attractions for fellow students who hail from out of town.
“I didn’t realize how diverse and unique Omaha is until I came to college,” Callaghan said. “Being here at Creighton gives me a different perspective on Omaha and makes me respect it as a city a lot more.”
The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings recently named Creighton one of the Top 10 big-city colleges in the Midwest. The rankings highlight the relationship between the University and its home city, which, according to officials with both, has been one of mutual benefit.
“We’re proud to join the nation in congratulating Creighton University on their recent Wall Street Journal recognition as a Top 10 Midwestern university,” said David G. Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. “Excellence is earned, and we are grateful to Creighton for their commitment to students and community.”
“Omaha is a vibrant city that provides a friendly and safe environment for our students while they pursue academic excellence,” said Mary Chase, Ed.D., vice provost for enrollment management and university planning at Creighton. “In return, Creighton draws top-tier students to Omaha, and many of our graduates choose to stay in town, bringing their quality education and professional expertise to the local market.”
Creighton continues to be the standard of excellence for higher education in the Midwest. The University also was recently recognized nationally by the Princeton Review as a best-value institution. Creighton-trained professionals contribute significantly to “brain gain” in the city and the region. More than half of the Class of 2017 received jobs and worked in the Omaha metropolitan area upon graduation.
In addition, 70% of Creighton’s College of Nursing graduates work in Nebraska after graduation, and nearly half of School of Law graduates practice within the state’s borders. The University also educates 25% of the state’s pharmacists and 29% of the state’s occupational therapists.
Jennifer Taniguchi chose to relocate to Omaha from her hometown of Hilo, Hawaii, after graduating from Creighton’s Heider College of Business in 2018. She currently works as an audit and assurance senior assistant for Deloitte & Touche LLP, an international professional services company.
“Staying here in Omaha allowed me to learn from and work with a Fortune 500 client while living in a safe and friendly environment,” Taniguchi said.
For Creighton students, Omaha offers a wealth of opportunity, recreationally and professionally, as Callaghan attests. She regularly encourages friends to visit businesses in some of the city’s distinct neighborhoods, including the Blackstone District and the Old Market. And, of course, she touts the opportunity students have to watch national-scale sporting events such as the College World Series and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
A graduate of Omaha Central High School, Callaghan lives in the shadow of her alma mater's football stadium. Even so, she said, she feels Creighton has given her the opportunity to experience new things and meet new people, and she feels like she has found the independence and growth many students are seeking when they start college.
She hopes to pursue a master’s degree after finishing her bachelor’s. And after that, she wants to settle in the Omaha area.
“There’s just such a warm, welcoming feeling. I’ve had a great experience here,” she said. “I want my future family to have that opportunity too.”
