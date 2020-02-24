Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, CASS. * THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * SEASONALLY WARM TEMPERATURES COULD LEAD TO ICE MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT, THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&