Consistency and attention to detail are a winning combination for John Mangiameli and Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa.
“We’re always focused on the details, both with our customers and our employees,” Mangiameli says. “I have employees who have been with me for 37 years — as long as I’ve been in business. I have clients who have been here since day one, too.”
Loyalty, expertise and customer satisfaction all helped make Creative Hair Design a multi-category winner in The World-Herald’s 2018 Omaha’s Choice Awards.
Creative Hair Design placed first in the categories of best Hair Salon, Day Spa, Men’s Haircut & Shave and Massage Therapy. It won in the same categories in 2017, and also claimed awards in 2016.
Mangiameli opened Creative Hair Design near 120th and Pacific Streets in 1981 with three employees. Today, he has 93. Most have been with Mangiameli for decades and several have watched many of their clients grow up. Second and third generations of families now are clients.
Creative Hair Design has evolved into a local destination for wellness and beauty. A renovation adding 3,000 square feet is scheduled to be completed this fall. Currently, the main level has 12,000 square feet (where hair and nail services are offered), with 6,000 square feet on the second level (where spa services are located).
Specialty hair coloring is the styling team’s forte, and the manicure and pedicure rooms are always packed, Mangiameli says. “We do a lot of wedding parties too.” For Mangiameli — whose grandfather was a barber in South Omaha and whose father ran a hair salon in Benson — watching his employees’ careers thrive has been especially rewarding.
“We’ve been able to positively impact their lives, and a lot of them are very successful,” he says. “I believe if we take care of our employees, they take care of our clients. Everyone is happy.”
Creative Hair Design Salon & Spa
12025 Pacific St.
402-330-5660