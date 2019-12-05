They work as a team with a goal of encouraging collaboration, exercising their full measure of creativity so young guests can let their own imaginations run free. Behind the scenes at the bustling Omaha Children’s Museum, a joint meeting is underway between the museum’s education and exhibit design teams.
Being a fly on the wall offers insight into the metamorphosis of the museum’s next special exhibit. It reveals how brainstormed ideas develop into the “wow experiences” ahead and how the values of diversity, eco-consciousness and problem-solving are incorporated. It also sheds light on the unique characters who will bring it all together.
As Hillary Saalfeld, the museum’s director of education, delves into backstory, members of the design team listen intently, jotting down notes and talking possibilities.
“A lot of the ideas that drive what we design, build and discuss come from the education team and the development team,” said Matt Lowe, the museum’s director of exhibits.
Lowe and the rest of the full-time design team — Adam Van Osdel and Matt Walker — are responsible for bringing the characters and the exhibit to life. It’s what they do, special exhibit after special exhibit. The most recent, “Diggin’ Dinos,” opened Oct. 12 and will run through April 11, 2020.
“This show really lends itself to a lot of community,” said Walker, the museum’s senior exhibit designer. “The whole excavation site, there’s a ton of teamwork there.”
Like all special exhibits, “Diggin’ Dinos” started with an anchor concept: mixing dinosaurs and a construction theme to deliver a learning-through-play lesson about biomechanics — the mechanical aspects (such as structure, function and motion) of living things.
Typically, theme decisions are made at the highest level of the organization, Walker said.
Educational concepts are infused into the theme, activities are envisioned and the design team goes to work by sketching, doing a lot of computer-aided design and conducting an inventory of available assets — an array of animatronic dinosaurs among them.
The prototyping of attractions, particularly those with moving parts, is another crucial part of the planning process, which can start six to eight months before an exhibit’s debut.
“You have to be ready to try it quickly and try it again. There is so much testing that no one sees,” said exhibit designer Van Osdel.
From there, the true fabrication process begins. For “Diggin’ Dinos,” the team “sacrificed” one of its animatronics — a megalodon (giant shark) — and turned it into a “submarine” that kids can get inside and control. Other designed-and-built elements include a “skeleton frame climber,” which draws a parallel between the inside of a house and the inside of a living organism; a pulley-and-pipe interactive exhibit in the excavation site; and a lab area with fossils and a baby dinosaur nursery.
The group typically gets three to four weeks to install a show, Walker said. He’s been with the museum for eight years, Lowe for four and Van Osdel for two. Van Osdel brings an architectural engineering background. Lowe and Walker have backgrounds in sculpture.
It is an eclectic team with many experiences that makes it all work, Van Osdel said.
In “Diggin’ Dinos,” families are immersed in the latest excavating, building and learning — whether they realize it or not — about biomechanics.
“This is a super hands-on exhibit,” Van Osdel said. “When kids come up the steps and run at an exhibit, it’s the best validation for all of your hard work.”
Work is now being channeled into the Omaha Children’s Museum’s next special exhibit, “Bug Squad,” which debuts in May 2020.