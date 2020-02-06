Our team of designers agrees with the industry-wide consensus that our lives are not only filled, but muddled, with over-scheduling, technology and an ever-present need to move faster and faster through each task and each day. We are silently crying for a sense of calm, peace and replenishment from some source, and Pantone’s Color of the Year, Classic Blue, provides a visual resolution of tranquility. It also translates well in both contemporary and traditional spaces.
Here are five ways to inject Classic Blue into your home or office.
Wall covering
Wall covering is a quick way to add color, texture, pattern and drama to a space, large or small. Don’t be afraid to use a large-scale pattern in a small space like a powder room, or play with natural textures in a great room, bedroom or den. Flocked, metallic and dyed fibers all come in Classic Blue variations.
Artwork
Whether you prefer the subtle softness of an oceanic scene or the boldness of a modern or contemporary abstract, Classic Blue is at home in all genres of artwork. Find a piece that speaks to you.
Accessories
Quality home accessories set a home apart. Consider quality, scale and shape before committing to a piece. At the most recent market, Classic Blue could be found in agates, vases, jars, sculptures, and even soft goods like pillows and throws.
Rugs
If the ceiling is the fifth wall in your room, then the floor is the sixth. A rug with a splash of Classic Blue might be the perfect anchor for a furniture grouping in a lackluster room.
Window treatments
While we typically stick to neutrals for blinds and shades, window treatments are a whole different landscape for color and pattern play! Cornices and draperies are the jewelry to a room, and the fabrics, fringes, gimps and embellishments for customization are endless. Classic Blue would be stunning in both applications in a multitude of spaces and styles.