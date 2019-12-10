Elements of CORE100

The two-week introductory course includes similar elements every day, such as:

● Opening Circle, during which students form a circle and add their voice to the classroom by answering a simple question.

● A themed “Big Question” that influences discussion points and the goal of the day — such as “What does it take for me to fully show up?”

● Experiences designed to create and sustain community, such as drafting their own digital use agreements.

● Activities to inform students about what they need to know about college life.

● Lessons on everything from the college’s class-management software to tasks that helped master their college-provided iPad Pro and Apple Pencil for educational purposes.