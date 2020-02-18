Construction of the Hubbard Center for Children, a nine-floor, state-of-the art clinical facility that will expand pediatric care and services at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, remains on schedule.
Opening in 2021, the Hubbard Center will nearly double Children’s physical campus at 84th Street and West Dodge Road, creating space for expanded programs and enhanced services that will improve the lives of children and families throughout the region, says Rodrigo López, Children’s interim president and CEO.
“Now more than ever, the demand for high-quality pediatric specialty care is on the rise,” López says. “Children’s is growing to continue to meet the health needs of children and families, today and for generations to come. As the only full-service pediatric hospital in the region, we are often at capacity — and children have had to leave our community for specialized care elsewhere. The Hubbard Center for Children will ensure more children have access to the most advanced care.”
Christopher Maloney, M.D., Ph.D., Children’s executive vice president, chief clinical officer and physician-in-chief, emphasizes the Hubbard Center is about much more than the physical structure.
“Children’s is rising to the challenge — and responsibility — of meeting the health needs of the region’s smallest and sickest children,” Maloney says. “We are an organization making strategic investments and decisions to grow and evolve — not for growth’s sake, but because it’s the right thing to do for the families we serve.”
The facility will add more than 100 patient beds and encompass 460,000 square feet of new and renovated space for additional programs and services.
Children’s Hubbard Center for Children will be home to:
• Expanded newborn intensive care unit and fetal care center
• New cardiac care unit
• New cancer and blood disorders unit
• Expanded surgical space
• Expanded radiology department
• Expanded emergency department
• New rooftop helipad
Connected physically and integrated architecturally, the Hubbard Center for Children will stand between the hospital and Children’s Specialty Pediatric Center. It is named in honor of the late Dr. Theodore F. and Claire M. Hubbard, longtime Omaha residents and philanthropists.