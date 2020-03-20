We’ve never met a business owner who didn’t want to grow their company.
For many of them, what stands in their way is the very thing they’re ultimately chasing: cash. Not the money itself but the way it flows through their business. Even companies that are highly profitable can run into serious operational troubles with poor cash flow.
Follow these cash-flow best practices, and watch your business thrive.
1. Ensure your customers are credit-worthy. If you’re not being paid at the time of the transaction, you’re taking a risk of not getting paid at all. This isn’t to say you should demand cash on the spot. Many industries simply don’t work that way. However, you should validate every new customer’s credit before you accept a delayed payment. Late payments are the easiest way to get into a cash flow crunch.
2. Don’t wait to invoice. Many business owners think of accounting as a monthly ritual. When the first of the month comes around, they close out the previous month and send invoices for goods and services in one big batch. But if a transaction happened in the first week of a month and you don’t invoice until the first week of the next month, you’ve given your customers three weeks before they need to think about paying you. That’s good for them, but it’s not great for your cash flow. Instead of batching your invoices, send them as soon as the transaction is complete.
3. Offer a discount for cash payments. By reducing the cost of goods or services for customers who pay at the time of the transaction, you obviously decrease your profit margin. Then again, you ensure that you make a profit because you’re not waiting around hoping someone pays their bills.
4. Ask for discounts or better terms. If cash flow is sometimes problematic for you, there’s a good chance the same is true for your vendors or suppliers. And if you’re offering discounts for prompt payments, why shouldn’t you benefit from the same? Ask your vendors if they’ll negotiate a reduced rate for an annual agreement and/or on-time payments.
5. Proactively manage your inventory. Maybe you’re a services company and don’t have inventory. Fair enough. If you’re selling goods, though, you undoubtedly have products that fly off the shelves faster than others. Any product that’s collecting dust on a shelf is tying up cash. Get that cash back into your system by selling stagnant inventory for as much as possible — but discounted as deep as necessary to get cash flowing.
6. Keep your cash on hand in a savings or money market account. You work hard to grow your business. Let your business return the favor by growing all on its own by keeping reserves in an interest-bearing account.
You’ve worked too hard to make your business fruitful. Follow these strategies, and help keep your company’s cash flow in the black.