Sometimes you just need to shake someone’s hand before you do business with them.
The same can be true of leisure travel.
That’s why fishing guide Dave Dahl travels the sports show circuit. It gives him the opportunity to meet prospective clients for his all-inclusive South Dakota Walleye Charters fishing excursions.
Having a face-to-face conversation is a lot more meaningful than clicking through a website, he says. “You can make anything look good when all you’re looking at is pictures. When you come to the show, you meet the guy you’re going to fish with, learn who he is, and make friends with him before you even show up at the lake.”
Dahl will be among more than 150 exhibitors at the 73rd annual Omaha International Boat, Sports and Travel Show, that opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The show features the latest models of recreational vehicles and boats, along with everything else needed for hunting, fishing and other outdoor adventures. Attendees can book a trip of a lifetime, or a family vacation that’s not going to cost an arm and a leg.
Dahl’s trips to South Dakota are oriented to “less experienced folks” and families, especially those with children. A guide helps increase your chances of catching fish and feeling assured the trip will be a success, he says.
“Fishing is fun, whether or not you catch something,” Dahl says. “But when you catch something, it adds a whole new dimension.”
More experienced anglers might enjoy a fishing expedition for trophy German Brown Trout with Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock in Arkansas – or a trip up north to Alaskan outposts "that are absolutely gorgeous" for hunting or fishing.
For a more exotic retreat, Karibu Safari offers trips to Namibia in southern Africa, where small groups can explore the wilderness while traveling in luxury with professional guides.
Beyond vacations, the show also features the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Great Elk Tour conservation exhibit of trophy bull elk as well as an archery simulation.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will have an archery range, plus a cold stream trout tank and fishing simulator. Families can also enjoy the Great American Duck Race, and chats in the Goose Pit with a variety of outdoor experts.
There will be a full range of new RVs and campers to explore, from economical entry-level options to top-of-the-line models. Attendees can see pretty much any sort of boat or camper too.