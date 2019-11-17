Getting ready for the holidays often means planning for guests in your home. Here are five ways to offer a warm welcome from the design team at Interiors Joan & Associates.
Invest in an ottoman or two. They’re great for shared-space seating and adding visual interest to an open floor plan, can double as a coffee table and are kid-friendly. Some ottomans even offer storage for remote controls, game controllers, movies, children’s toys and other small, frequently used items.
Give a tired space — the one you’re obsessing about — a quick update. Install a new lighting fixture over the kitchen table, swap out the area rug in the entry, bring some fun or drama to the powder room with a bold wall covering, anchor the sofa with new artwork. Small changes can and do have big impact.
Remove or edit everyday accessories from rooms before bringing out your holiday decor. Adding holiday items to an already full shelf or tabletop muddies the look and steals focus. Carefully select what stays out and what tucks away for the season for maximum impact.
Opt for clear acrylic chairs rather than folding chairs for extra seating. Acrylic chairs look especially tidy at folding tables. Drape the tables with floor-length linens for a polished look without adding visual weight to an already crowded space. Find acrylic chairs wherever party rentals are available. But reserve them well in advance!
Create a cozy room for overnight guests. Essentials: comfortable bedding, fresh towels, soft lighting, convenient access to outlets for personal electronics and basic toiletries. Bonus items: A fan, black-out draperies, fresh flowers or greens in a vase, reading material, bottled water and snacks.