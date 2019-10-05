Three months ago, a distraught Type 2 diabetic came to my clinic, Omaha Integrated Health, as a new patient. For the sake of privacy, I’ll call him Mike.
He was upset because his diabetes was severely out of control, and he was concerned about the potential for diabetic complications. His physician was concerned as well and prescribed Metformin and insulin.
Mike’s blood labs indicated a dangerously high A1C of 14.9 — nearly triple the healthy laboratory value of 5.6 or less.
Basically, the A1C tells us what percentage of hemoglobin (the protein inside our red blood cells that transports oxygen) has combined with sugar. High A1C levels indicate that your blood sugars are out of control and that you have an increased risk of diabetic complications, such as blindness, neuropathy, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke or even death.
Today, everything has changed for Mike as a patient at Omaha Integrated Health.
Mike's A1C has dropped 9.4 points from his initial visit of 14.9 to a normal A1C of 5.5. That means his blood sugars are running, on average, around 111 from the previous high average of 381. Additionally, Mike no longer takes any medications for diabetes.
If you are a Type 2 diabetic who has taken drugs, tried the typical “diet, lose weight and exercise” regime and still find yourself taking more or stronger drugs, perhaps it’s time to try something new, something completely different.
At Omaha Integrated Health, we look for the underlying causes and contributors of diabetes, rather than just treat the symptoms.
When we focus on the causes, the symptoms often resolve themselves. There are potentially hundreds of underlying causes and contributors to diabetes. In our clinic, the goal is to find and to address as many as possible. Most patients, we have found, have 20 to 30 causes or contributors.
