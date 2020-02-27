Since the announcement in June 2019, The Rose has been buzzing with excitement for the new Rose Studios for Youth Artists. The building features 27,000 square feet, seven spacious dance and creative drama studios, a 200-seat performance space for class sharings and much more.
Among the most excited is Sue Gillespie Booton, director of Broadway at The Rose, who leads a teaching staff of 15 dance, musical theater and voice instructors who guide students from ages 2 to 18.
“I can’t even decide what part is the most exciting,” says Booton about the new Rose Studios for Youth Artists. “First and foremost, we are going to be able to accommodate more students, and offer more classes in dance, musical theater and drama. We have safer floors, which is better for dancers, extra space in the studios and the space for students to relax together. It’s all so incredible and amazing.”
The Rose will expand upon its current class offerings, which include a full slate of acting, musical theater, dance, voice and drama classes. The theater offers about 100 classes during the school year and about 75 summer camps. The new facility, combined with classrooms at the downtown theater location, will allow The Rose to offer even more opportunities to area students.
“Students love The Rose because it has hands-down the best teaching staff. The Rose is somewhere kids can come in as regular kids and leave as skilled artists. It is a magical place,” says Katrinka Stayton, longtime dance teacher with The Rose and director of The Dance Lab at The Rose (the theater’s competitive dance team).
Booton says that, over the past several years, The Rose has seen a steady increase in class enrollment, due to the professional quality of the program, opportunities to work with working artists from across the United States and the instructors’ ability to take students’ skills to the next level.
“We’ve come so far,” she says. “When I started seven years ago, we had 40 students and one studio. Now, in our current studio, we unfortunately have had to turn kids away. We are at total capacity at 350 students, so it’s been huge growth, and we don’t plan to stop there.”
Booton’s enthusiasm is reflected by students and staff at The Rose.
“They are so excited,” she says. “They ask me all the time, ‘What’s happening next? When can we see it?’ They can’t wait to be in there as well.”
The Rose Studios for Youth Artists is slated to open in the spring. Students in The Rose’s summer camps will be among the first to experience the new facility. Registration is now open at www.rosetheater.org.
As The Rose looks toward the summer, Booton says the entire Rose family is brimming with excitement for the classes to begin. “It’s going to be extraordinary,” she says.