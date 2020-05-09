The odds are stacked against young job seekers today as the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 continues to worsen.
Unemployment rates continue to rise with each passing month, and individuals 25 and younger continue to be among the hardest hit.
New programs like Nebraska Promise and the CARES Act will provide much-needed financial relief for thousands of students, but for those who are not eligible, return on investment has never been more important.
At the University of Nebraska at Omaha, leaders say the school’s longstanding commitment to maintaining low costs and a top-tier education will put their graduates in a position to thrive in the most difficult financial times, citing a high graduation rate, low student debt and degree programs that feed into in-demand career fields.
“Students and their families across the state today are doing their best to make every dollar count during this historically challenging time,” UNO Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management Omar Correa said. “In a time filled with so many uncertainties, UNO will continue to be one of the best values in the state and help students develop the skills they need to have a competitive edge in an unstable economy.”
In 2019, UNO was one of only two Nebraska universities to make Forbes’ annual Best Value Colleges list. U.S. News & World Report data shows UNO maintains one of the state’s lowest tuition rates, while boasting one of the highest average alumni salaries among its in-state peers.
A recent Georgetown University study found that UNO has the lowest median debt after graduation among University of Nebraska System institutions, Creighton University and Bellevue University. In the same study, UNO shows a 20-year net present value of more than $443,000.
How does the university manage to keep costs low?
Leaders say the university’s location in a metropolitan area where many students can live close to home saves students thousands; something students across the state will take into consideration in an era defined by social distancing and learning from home.
According to UNO’s latest tuition, fee and cost estimates, students who attend UNO and live at home could save almost $7,000 per year. Students living in select Iowa counties can also receive reduced out-of-state tuition through UNO’s Metropolitan Advantage Program (MAP).
“In addition to having access to some of the best arts and entertainment experiences in the Midwest, UNO offers students the unique opportunity to experience the independence that a metropolitan area provides along with the sense of comfort and security that comes with being near their loved ones,” Correa said.
Unemployment rates are lowest among individuals who have at least a bachelor’s degree compared to their peers, according to recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Research suggests that the number of job listings requiring at least a college degree will rise, making a degree less of a luxury and more of a need.
UNO’s highly rated programs in areas of science, technology, engineering, math, education, business and the arts will position graduates to fill jobs that the Nebraska Department of Labor has deemed vital to the state’s future. Job seekers in these “H3” career fields, or high wage, high demand and high skill careers, will be some of the first students to find employment after graduation.
But access to a great education is only the first step, Correa said. To help bridge the gap between access and achievement, UNO has established a wide array of academic support programs and learning communities designed to give students the support they need to succeed throughout their academic career.
“Students today face enough challenges as it is, so it’s critical for us to make sure they never have to face them alone,” Correa said. “With all of the support systems that we have in place, students will leave here with more than a diploma. They will go out in the world knowing there is a community of people who will have their back no matter what the world throws their way.”