Black Friday remains the biggest shopping day of the year.
Here are a few tips for snagging huge savings, courtesy of the holiday experts at Nebraska Furniture Mart.
Pre-shop so you don’t drop
Do your homework. Many stores offer sneak peeks of door-buster deals in print ads and online. Sign up for emails to get the most up-to-date offers and know what you’re looking for before you set foot in the store.
Think outside the (gift) box
Have you been meaning to replace that worn-out sofa? Upgrade your laundry room? Look for Black Friday deals to help you with those much-needed home improvements. Many stores offer deep discounts in every department.
Make a list, check it twice
Whether you’re looking for gifts for family, friends, coworkers — or all of the above — start with a list. If you need a little inspiration, check out NFM's 2019 Gift Guide.
For tech-lovers:
Find the latest gadgets and gizmos for the techie in your life, from Apple Airpods to drones, tablets and home automation systems. Don’t forget about the gamers – whether they’re console players needing accessories or desktop players in need of a gaming desk.
For foodies:
Whether it’s a mixer or cookware, the foodie in your life is sure to appreciate a gift for the kitchen connoisseur. And everyone knows someone who can’t drink enough coffee.
For you:
Treat yourself to that home upgrade you’ve been dreaming about. Find can’t-miss deals on appliances, furniture and more.