Black Friday shoppers at Nebraska Furniture Mart. With the huge savings many stores offer, it’s the perfect time to complete your holiday shopping – and maybe get yourself a little something, too.

Black Friday remains the biggest shopping day of the year.

Here are a few tips for snagging huge savings, courtesy of the holiday experts at Nebraska Furniture Mart.

Pre-shop so you don’t drop

Do your homework. Many stores offer sneak peeks of door-buster deals in print ads and online. Sign up for emails to get the most up-to-date offers and know what you’re looking for before you set foot in the store.

Think outside the (gift) box

Have you been meaning to replace that worn-out sofa? Upgrade your laundry room? Look for Black Friday deals to help you with those much-needed home improvements. Many stores offer deep discounts in every department.

Make a list, check it twice

Whether you’re looking for gifts for family, friends, coworkers — or all of the above — start with a list. If you need a little inspiration, check out NFM's 2019 Gift Guide.

For tech-lovers:

Find the latest gadgets and gizmos for the techie in your life, from Apple Airpods to drones, tablets and home automation systems. Don’t forget about the gamers – whether they’re console players needing accessories or desktop players in need of a gaming desk.

For foodies:

Whether it’s a mixer or cookware, the foodie in your life is sure to appreciate a gift for the kitchen connoisseur. And everyone knows someone who can’t drink enough coffee.

For you:

Treat yourself to that home upgrade you’ve been dreaming about. Find can’t-miss deals on appliances, furniture and more.

