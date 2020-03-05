Children don’t come with operating manuals, but there’s an inherent skill set that seems to arrive with a new child – parental instinct.
Erin Hoferer had the instinct that something wasn’t quite right when she picked up her 14-month-old son, Brently, from day care. She noticed he seemed limp and had a strange look on his face. Erin took him to the emergency room where the doctors in her hometown of Creighton, Nebraska, were able to stop his seizure. For the next few years, the family managed the condition until the mom instinct resurfaced.
“Your mom gut gives you this weird feeling all the time like, ‘There’s something that’s not normal here,’” Erin said. “I knew something was wrong. I just didn’t know what.”
Brently began to show more uncharacteristically angry, unempathetic behavior at school and at home. When Brently had another seizure, Erin turned to Boys Town Pediatric Neurology for help.
The family traveled from Creighton to Boys Town National Research Hospital to see Hannah Klein, M.D., Ph.D., pediatric epileptologist. Brently had a series of medical tests and then he and his family headed home, anxiously awaiting the results. They didn’t have to wait long before getting a personal call from Dr. Klein with an update.
Dr. Klein explained that there was some strange activity in Brently’s MRI. Brently showed no improvement with medication and was still having multiple seizures a day, some lasting as long as five minutes. Dr. Klein told the family that Brently was a candidate for brain surgery.
The parental concerns kicked back in. “What’s going to happen? How will he be after surgery?” Erin asked herself. “It was scary, but you kind of have to swallow (your fears) and do what’s best for your child.”
Within weeks of the operation, Brently’s happy-go-lucky personality resurfaced with laughing, smiling and spontaneous bouts of singing.
“Every day you see a little bit more of him shining through. I haven’t seen that smile so much throughout a day for over a year,” Erin said, with a big smile of her own.
There is still a journey ahead, but the family is confident they’re on the right track in the care Brently is receiving at Boys Town Hospital. He is surrounded by a team of specialists in epilepsy, neurosurgery and neurodevelopment, along with wraparound services to address any social, emotional or co-occurring conditions.
As for the parental instinct, Erin knows in her gut that she’s at the right place for her child’s care.
“I did not know that Dr. Klein was going to be this fabulous little angel who was going to guide us through all of this,” Erin said. “I would recommend Boys Town Hospital for neurology. They have made me and my family feel so safe.”