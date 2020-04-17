Like most people, you’re probably wondering how to be smart about your money right now.
At ACCESSbank, we’re here to help you navigate the unexpected, so we’ve compiled five simple tips to assist you in managing your finances.
1. Rest assured that your money is safe.
Enjoy peace of mind knowing that ACCESSbank is fiscally healthy and doing everything we can to adapt and serve you with the same local convenience and friendliness as always, just in new ways.
We’re also insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). If you’ve ever wondered what the “Member FDIC” logo at the bottom of our website means, just know that in uncertain times it helps guarantee that your money is protected for up to $250,000 per account.
2. Take extra steps to prevent fraud.
Now is an ideal time to become familiar with our extensive fraud protection services. In addition to our Fraud Team, which is dedicated to keeping your information and identity safe, you can also set up additional fraud alerts to help protect your accounts.
Please note, if you get a call from a financial representative of the bank, we won’t ask for confidential information such as your name, password, PIN or other account details. If you ever feel unsure about the authenticity of the caller, please hang up and call ACCESSbank.
3. Evaluate your budget.
Rethink your spending habits. Crafting a new budget that keeps spending to a minimum and only buying what you need can keep you from spending too much at once.
If you’re not sure where to cut costs, use our Spend Less Calculator to get a few ideas. Being prudent now could save you from being strapped for cash or in a sticky situation down the line.
4. Invest in your savings.
If you have extra money right now — whether it’s from streamlining expenses or saving on the cost of gas and dining out — consider putting it in your emergency fund.
We suggest putting three to six months of your expenses in a savings account, like an ACCESS Money Market. A money market account is a great place to keep emergency funds, as it typically earns more interest than your checking and is still easily accessible.
At ACCESSbank, we have plenty of options to fit your needs.
5. Lean on your bank.
When we say we’re here for you, we mean it.
Currently, our drive-thru locations are open normal hours to give you easy access for all of your banking needs. You can also schedule an appointment with your personal banker for individual support, or contact us with any additional questions.
This is also an opportune time to make the most of mobile banking solutions that allow you to see your account details, deposit checks, transfer funds and make payments all from the comfort of your own home. If you’ve never used digital banking services, our website walks you through how to get started.
Even in unprecedented times, we are dedicated to our brand promise: “To make things happen in Omaha.” So if there’s any way we can better support you right now, please let us know. For more information on what we’re doing to keep you safe and to continue providing excellent service, please read this message from our CEO.