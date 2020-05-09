The judges for the 2020 World-Herald All Academic Program had their work cut out for them.
With 1,196 students nominated from Nebraska and western Iowa for the annual tribute to outstanding high school students, choosing the regional and All State teams would be difficult.
Consider these stats:
» 38 students earned perfect ACT scores of 36.
» Two earned perfect SAT scores of 1600.
» 103 achieved scores of 35 on the ACT.
» 172 posted scores of 34 on the ACT.
» 103 were National Merit finalists.
The 12 judges selected by The World-Herald this year to narrow the field to the best of the best consisted of counselors, principals, an administrator and a teacher.
They were divided into four groups, with three educators each, to select the members of the All Regional Teams: Eastern, Metro, West-Central and Western Iowa.
In past years, all of the educators would gather at The World-Herald for lunch and judging sessions. This year, with concerns about gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, three of the four sessions were conducted through Zoom meetings. The other session had two judges meeting at the World-Herald Building with a third judge on conference call. A World-Herald staff member facilitated the meetings.
The judges selected 12 students for the first team in each region and, in Nebraska, 12 for a second team, as well.
A week later, a representative of each Nebraska regional judging panel participated in a conference call to select the nine-member All State Team. Those three judges considered the 36 students who had been named to regional first teams in Nebraska.
The process allows each judging panel to determine what weight to give the various pieces of information on the nomination form. For example, judges might choose to prioritize rigorous schedules, varied activities, ACT and SAT scores, class rank, leadership roles or success in academic competitions.
The World-Herald does not interfere with the process. It asks that the judges focus on academic achievement.
The All Academic Program traces its roots to 1992 with selection of the first World-Herald All Metro Team. The newspaper followed with an All State Team in 1994. In 1998, a western Iowa team was added.
Each year, every secondary school in Nebraska and western Iowa is invited to nominate its two top-ranked students for recognition. In addition, schools are asked to nominate any other senior who achieved a test score of 32 or better on the ACT or a 1450 or better on the SAT.
While the criteria for eligibility set a high bar, they still brought 1,074 nominations this year from Nebraska and 122 from western Iowa schools.
Of the 308 Nebraska schools invited to nominate their students for recognition, 226 participated. In western Iowa, 49 of the 71 schools invited to participate nominated students.
In addition to honoring the academic achievements of students across the region, The World-Herald continues to recognize outstanding student journalists with the Key Staffer award. Metro-area schools are given the opportunity to choose a student for this honor.
Congratulations to all the students nominated from the Class of 2020 and the parents and teachers who have supported the students on their educational journey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.