No one knows what students in Omaha high schools will be taught 40 years from now. • Omaha Public Schools officials have kept that in mind in designing and now building two high schools — the district’s first such schools in decades. Each has the capacity for 1,500 students and is slated to open for the 2022-2023 school year. • People driving by the sites in south and northwest Omaha in the
coming months will see structural steel and concrete masonry, said Jeramie Cobb, director of operations for OPS. The mild winter also has allowed workers to put in underground utilities.
It’s the physical manifestation of what OPS officials have been planning for years.
Susan Christopherson, director of secondary education for OPS, said officials have been working from five guiding principals: being adaptive, efficient, engaging, future-ready and imaginative.
The result is two high schools that will look nothing like the seven others in the district.
The 285,000-square-foot building at 60th and L Streets will sit on 40.52 acres previously occupied by Ryan High School.
At the groundbreaking in September, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said the two high schools near the site, South and Bryan, have a combined 5,000 students.
“We know that we have needed a school down here in South Omaha for some time,” she said.
The school at 156th and Ida Streets will occupy a 72.88-acre tract. The 315,000-square-foot building will include a YMCA facility.
The district and the YMCA are still working on an agreement for how and when the facilities will be shared.
People in that part of Omaha have asked the district for a high school for a long time.
Both schools remain nameless. A naming committee will be formed, and the final decisions will belong to the school board. Schools in the district cannot be named for people unless that person has been dead for at least 10 years.
Collaboration spaces
Both high schools will have lots of spaces for anyone — teachers or students — to collaborate.
The idea is that learning can occur everywhere.
The floor plans will have flexible and adaptive spaces so that as the world of learning changes in the coming decades, the schools can change with it.
OPS officials visited Olathe West High School in Kansas and other new schools for design ideas.
Christopherson said at Olathe students were able to move their tables and were encouraged to talk to one another rather than stare at their phones during their lunch block.
After eating lunch for 30 minutes, teachers were available to offer help to students.
“The whole facility itself is just a back-and-forth sense of collaboration and engagement and that was what we were looking for as we started to build and think about what this could possibly be for our students in these schools,” Christopherson said.
Students told OPS officials they liked having direct access to teachers and administrators — something officials then incorporated into the designs for the new high schools.
Instead of sticking administrators and counselors in a central office, they will be in the academic wing closer to students, Christopherson said.
While looking to the future, district officials also know they have high schools in the district that were built in 1924. They’ve taken ideas for collaboration spaces and tried them out in Northwest, Burke, Bryan and South High Schools.
Virtual tours of both new high schools show lots of natural light.
Corridors in the academic wings are very open. Groups of people meet in little rooms or at large tables in the hall. There are different kinds of seating options and movable furniture, and the spaces are visible from the classrooms.
While students are moving away from lockers, there still will be enough for students to use if they wish, Christopherson said.
World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.
