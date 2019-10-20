Ali Family

The Ali family has several children in Brownell Talbot School at the same time. Clockwise from top right: Ismael, junior; Isaac, kindergarten; Layla, grade 5; and Sarah, grade 7.

 MEGAN HUNTER

Ask families what defines Brownell Talbot School, and they’ll likely say it’s the sense of community.

That’s in large part because it’s the only school in the city where a child can attend from age 3 until heading off to college. Many families have multiple students enrolled.

Last spring, in a class of 35, the school graduated 13 students who had been at Brownell Talbot since first grade or earlier.

“There’s a reason I’ve been here practically my whole life,’’ recent graduate Surya Buddharaju said. “It’s a community like no other.’’

Every private school in Omaha has something special that graduates remember long after they’ve left the building.

* * *

What each Omaha-area private school says makes them unique:

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription