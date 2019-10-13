WBC_8x10

The 2019 Aksarben Women’s Ball Committee. Front row from left: Sheila Nelson, Jen Alloway, Jessica Covi, Beth Wilson-chairman, Christie Oberto-adviser, Samantha Wahl and Sarah McGowan. Middle row: Lisa Krumwiede, Libby Stiles, Sam Hohman, Emily Jung and Ellie Grace. Back row: Dana Zeiss, Christine Schulte, Shannon Hoy, Anne Medlock, Laura Enenbach and Shelly Grote.

 DWYER PHOTOGRAPHY

Behind the curtain of the Aksarben Ball, you will find a dedicated team of volunteers who make up the Women’s Ball Committee.

Since 1912, the WBC has been behind every detail of the lavish production.

No easy task, those invited to sit on the committee are asked to make a three-year commitment of near year-round planning and research.

Each year, six new faces are added to the group while others rotate off. These volunteers are from all different backgrounds and corners of the state.

