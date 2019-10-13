Behind the curtain of the Aksarben Ball, you will find a dedicated team of volunteers who make up the Women’s Ball Committee.
Since 1912, the WBC has been behind every detail of the lavish production.
No easy task, those invited to sit on the committee are asked to make a three-year commitment of near year-round planning and research.
Each year, six new faces are added to the group while others rotate off. These volunteers are from all different backgrounds and corners of the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.