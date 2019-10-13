Margaret Foley Abboud, daughter of Ann Marie and Christopher Abboud of Omaha. She expects to obtain degrees in public relations and marketing from Marquette University next spring.
Her brother Michael was an Aksarben escort, and her sisters Meghan and Molly were princesses. Her mother, the former Ann Foley, has been active in the Aksarben organization, serving on the Women’s Ball Committee and Friends Board. Her maternal grandmother, Catherine Ann Coad Foley, was named Aksarben queen in 1948.
The princess’s father is an attorney at Abboud Law Firm. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association’s House of Delegates.
The princess’s mother has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education. She served as committee chairman for the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball.
* * *
Whitney Nielsen Aman, daughter of Karen and Craig Aman of Blair. She is studying accounting and financial analysis at Creighton University and expects to graduate next spring.
Her mother, the former Karen Hunt, has been involved in Aksarben as a member of His Majesty’s Council. Her grandfather Hugh Hunt was named to the Aksarben Court of Honor.
The princess’s father is president and CEO of Mid America Computer Corporation. He serves as president of the Creighton University Jaybacker executive board and as treasurer of the Gateway Development Corporation.
The princess’s mother is vice president of Mid America Computer Corporation. She serves on the board of directors for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and is active in the Lewis-Clark chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
* * *
Joelly Anne Anderson, daughter of Natalie and Rob Anderson of Lexington. She is working toward a degree in communication sciences and disorders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and expects to graduate next spring.
The princess’s father works in agriculture production and grain farming at Anderson Feedlot Inc. He serves as the Lexington Regional Health Center board chairman and the USDA Farm Service Agency’s Nebraska State Committee chairman. He is also a member of the Lexington Community Foundation board.
The princess’s mother, the former Natalie Foster, is an active volunteer for the Lexington Community Foundation. She has served as president of the Minuteman Fine Arts Association board.
* * *
Elizabeth Sharp Baxter, daughter of Anne and Nicholas Baxter of Omaha. She expects to graduate from the University of Minnesota next spring with a degree in English literature.
Her sisters Katherine and Alexandra were Aksarben princesses. Her father was a Floor Committee member, and her mother, the former Anne Conine, was a princess, Women’s Ball Committee member and Royal Court couturier. Her grandmother Susan Conine was a member of the Women’s Ball Committee. Her uncle James Conine was an escort, and her aunt Julie Conine Koeplin was a princess.
The princess’s father is the executive vice president and chief risk officer at First National Bank of Omaha. He has served on the board of directors for the Nebraska Public Television Foundation, the Humanities Nebraska Foundation, the Fontenelle Nature Association and the River City Round-Up Rodeo and Fair.
The princess’s mother currently serves on the advisory board for the Salvation Army, and is a court appointed special advocate for CASA of Douglas County. She was also active with the Junior League of Omaha, the Lauritzen Garden Antique Show and the Omaha Children’s Museum guild.
* * *
Catherine Marie Belford, daughter of Lori and John Belford of Omaha. She is a student at Texas Christian University. She is expected to graduate next spring with a degree in nursing.
Her brothers Matthew, Michael and Mark were Aksarben escorts. She and her brothers also were pages. Her father was an escort and member of the Floor Committee.
The princess’s father is senior vice president of wealth management for Morgan Stanley. He serves on the St. Vincent de Paul Educational Endowment Committee and has been president of the Linden Estates Homeowners Association for several years. He is a past co-chair of Sacred Heart/CUES benefit and Creighton Prep BASH. He also has served on committees for the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education. He co-founded Future Omaha.
The princess’s mother, the former Lori Fuglsang, serves on the Food Bank for the Heartland Guild board and has been a co-chair and a committee member for Project Harmony’s Speaking of Children luncheon. She has worked on the Carnival of Love committee for Heartland Family Service. She also was a Sacred Heart tutoring volunteer and member of committees for the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education.
* * *
Leatha Renee Bennett, daughter of Anne Anderson Bennett and Doug Bennett of Red Oak, Iowa. She previously attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and is currently employed at Target in Lakeville, Minnesota.
Her grandfather Gerald E. Anderson, a previous Aksarben escort, was named to the Court of Honor in 2002. Her grandmother Mary Anne Edmund Anderson and her mother were both Aksarben countesses. She was a page in 2005.
The princess’s father is a TSS representative at AT&T.
The princess’s mother is president of Flying A Cattle Company. She is a longtime member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and has previously served two terms as president of her local chapter, Chapter HB in Red Oak. She also has been active in various Rotary International committees and in Friends of Aksarben.
* * *
Jenna Joyce Bromm, daughter of Nancy and Anton Bromm of Fremont. She is studying animal science and industry at Kansas State University and expects to graduate in December.
Her sister Natalie was an Aksarben princess. Her aunts Jodi Peterson and Jill McCormick also were princesses.
The princess’s father is a third-generation farmer and rancher for Bromm Cattle Company. He serves as president of the Woodcliff Lakes Homeowners Association.
The princess’s mother, the former Nancy Slatt, has served as a council member for First Evangelical Lutheran Church. She also was a past Bethel Guardian of Job’s Daughters.
* * *
Tracy Claire Chvala, daughter of Jan Krotter Chvala of O’Neill and the late Gary Chvala. She expects to graduate from UNL next spring with a degree in accounting.
Her brother Thomas was an Aksarben escort last year. Her mother and her cousin Katie Madsen Katgren were countesses.
The princess’s father was a high school teacher and basketball coach for over 40 years, and her mother is an attorney. She is a fellow of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation and has served on the Nebraska Community Foundation board of directors. She received the Nebraska Partnership for Philanthropic Planning meritorious service award in 2014 for work as an adviser.
* * *
Chandlar Faith Dixon, daughter of Robin and Roger Dixon of Omaha. She is working toward a degree in sociology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Her brother Chase was an Aksarben escort, and her sister Chelsea was a princess.
The princess’s father is president and CEO of MECA. He is a member of the Omaha Sports Commission executive committee and the Metropolitan Hospitality Association board. He has served on the executive leadership team for the Heart Association’s Heart Walk.
The princess’s mother, the former Robin Webb, is an independent contractor through Stericycle.
* * *
Cailin Ann Doiel, daughter of Jan and Michael Doiel of Omaha. She expects to graduate from UNL this December with a degree in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
Her sister Regan was an Aksarben princess in 2015.
The princess’s father is an architect at HDR Inc. He serves on the Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy board and capital committee. He also has been a member of the Omaha Sister Cities board and the Elk Grove Community Township board.
The princess’s mother, the former Jan Donahue, is an equine specialist in mental health and learning for HETRA. She has volunteered with this organization for over 10 years.
* * *
Emily Jean Doll, daughter of Laura and Jay Doll of Omaha. She is working toward a degree in journalism at the University of Kansas.
She and her sisters, Sarah and Rachel, were Aksarben pages. Her mother, the former Laura Chapman, was a Women’s Ball Committee member, and her father served on the Floor Committee. Her grandmother Jean Creighton Bell was a page, princess, Women’s Ball Committee chairman and the 1965 Aksarben queen. Her great-grandmother Jean Gallagher Day was a princess, Women’s Ball Committee chairman and the 1936 Aksarben queen. Her grandfather Lawrence Mayer Chapman was a councillor and member of the Coronation Ball Committee, and her great-grandfather Edward A. Creighton Jr. was a page.
The princess’s father is vice president of Doll Distributing. He serves on the Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler advisory panel. He also is a past member of the Iowa Beer Wholesalers Association and the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum board.
The princess’s mother serves on the Marian High School board of directors. She has been chairman of the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball, the Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show’s Friday Luncheon and the MarianFEST Patron Party.
* * *
Samantha Allingham Draper, daughter of Kelli and J. Scott Draper of Omaha. She expects to obtain a degree in health information management from St. Louis University next spring.
She and her siblings Will, Zach and Amanda were all pages at past Aksarben balls. Her mother, the former Kelli Fitzgerald, was the 1988 Aksarben queen and served on the Women’s Ball Committee. Her father served on the Floor Committee. Her grandmother Barbara Fitzgerald served on the Women’s Ball Committee, and her grandfather William A. Fitzgerald was a councillor, governor and president of the Coronation Ball Committee. Her great-grandfather William F. Fitzgerald was the 1976 Aksarben king, and her cousin Elizabeth Kaitlyn Fitzgerald was named queen in 2016.
The princess’s father is a sales manager for H&H Premier Automotive.
The princess’s mother has served on the Omaha Food Bank Foodies board. She has been active in the JDRF Promise Gala as a member of the steering committee and co-chair of the event. Her volunteer work also has benefited Adoption Links Worldwide, now affiliated with Lutheran Family Services. She is also past president of the Fontenelle Nature Association guild board.
* * *
Elle Ann English, daughter of Sally and Rick English of Omaha. She expects to obtain a degree in strategic communication from KU next spring.
Her sisters Emme and Isabelle were pages at past Aksarben balls. Her father was a member of the Floor Committee.
The princess’s father is an executive account manager for Medtronic. He is a Red Cross volunteer and member of the Millard North booster club.
The princess’s mother, the former Sally Rogge, is a real estate agent in the Reid English group of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. She has served as decorations chair and assistant chair of debutantes for the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball. She also held various positions on the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Friends board, including president, vice president, adviser and gala chair.
* * *
Abigail Louise Fahleson, daughter of Sara and Mark Fahleson of Lincoln. She is studying business marketing at KU and expects to graduate next spring.
The princess’s father is an attorney at Rembolt Ludtke. He serves as board chairman and executive committee member at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. He also is vice chairman of the Midland University board and has served on the Nebraska State Fair board.
The princess’s mother, the former Sara Deterding, is director of elementary school admissions and director of development at Christ Lincoln Schools. She is a Friends of Lied Table Inspirations co-chair and past president of the Junior League of Lincoln. She also is active in the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
* * *
Emily Elizabeth Fehringer, daughter of Casey and Dr. Ed Fehringer of Omaha. She expects to graduate from UNL next spring with a degree in English.
Her sister Carly was an Aksarben princess last year.
The princess’s father is an orthopaedic surgeon at Columbus Community Hospital. He is a member of the Nebraska Orthopaedic Association and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He serves as president of the Nebraska State Orthopaedic Society.
The princess’s mother, the former Casey Wills, is a registered nurse. She has served as president and member of the Nebraska Medical Center University Hospital Auxiliary. She was also president of Memories for Kids and member of the Clarkson Service League.
* * *
Mimi Olivianne Fitzgerald, daughter of Denise and Tate Fitzgerald of Omaha. She expects to obtain a master’s degree in accounting from Texas Christian University in spring 2021.
Her sister Elizabeth was the Aksarben queen in 2016. She, her sister and her brother William were pages. Her father was an Aksarben escort chairman and has served on the Floor Committee. Her grandmother Barbara Fitzgerald served on the Women’s Ball Committee, and her grandfather William A. Fitzgerald was a councillor, governor and president of the Coronation Ball Committee. Her great-grandfather William F. Fitzgerald was the 1976 Aksarben king. Kaitlyn’s aunt Kelli Draper was the Aksarben queen in 1988.
The princess’s father is chief information officer at Centris Federal Credit Union. He is a member of the CUES board, chairman of the board of Nebraska Methodist College and serves on the Madonna School board.
The princess’s mother, the former Denise Wenger, is owner of On a Whim. She has been a member of the Food Bank for the Heartland Friends board. She also has served as the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education committee chair and Creighton Prep BASH chair. She was chairman of the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball.
* * *
Sara Jane Goering, daughter of Katie and Dr. John Goering of Grand Island. She is pursuing a degree in public policy at Duke University and expects to graduate next spring.
Her mother, the former Katie Fowles, her aunt Molly Roulette, her great-aunt Betsy Cronin and her great-grandmother Jane Cronin were all Aksarben countesses. Her uncle John Fowles was an escort.
The princess’s father is a surgeon at Surgery Group of Grand Island. He is a member of the Five Points Bank board and audit committee and the Grand Island Surgery Center board.
The princess’s mother is active in the Grand Island Community Foundation. She also has been involved in the Grand Island Central Catholic Foundation, the Stuhr Museum Foundation and the Grand Island Education Foundation.
* * *
Kathleen Mary Hecker, daughter of Melanie and David Hecker of Omaha and Patricia and Chip Corcoran of Overland Park, Kansas. She graduated from the esthetics program at White Magnolia Advanced Skin Care Institute in May.
Katie’s brothers John and Patrick were escorts at past Aksarben balls. Her father served on the Floor Committee.
The princess’s father is group general counsel of claims and litigation for the Kiewit Corporation. He has served on the Lauritzen Gardens board and is a current member of the executive committee.
The princess’s mother, the former Patricia McManus, is senior adviser to the CEO of Black & Veatch. She is a member of the Enterprise Center of Johnson County board and the West Gate Bank board.
The princess’s stepfather is founder and president of Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting. He serves as chairman of the Johnson County Transportation Council and is a member of the Olathe, Kansas, Planning Commission.
The princess’s stepmother has been a director on the Child Saving Institute board and currently serves as chair. She was previously president of the institute’s Guild and has been a member of the Children’s Hospital Friends board.
* * *
Nichole Elizabeth Heimes, daughter of Lisa and Terry Heimes of Lincoln. She expects to graduate from Creighton next spring with degrees in accounting and marketing.
The princess’s father is chief operating officer at Nelnet. He serves on the board for the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and is chairman of the Lincoln Pius X Foundation. He is a member and past president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce.
The princess’s mother, the former Lisa Burbach, is an active volunteer for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Junior Achievement, Pius X Catholic High School and St. Joseph Church and School. She also is a member of the St. Joseph Altar Society and the Lied Center for Performing Arts board.
* * *
Claire Louise Hofmann, daughter of Ann and Dr. Scott Hofmann of Omaha. She is pursuing a degree in elementary education at UNL and expects to graduate in December 2020.
Her brother Nathan was an Aksarben escort and her brother Caleb was a page. Her mother, the former Ann Campbell, served on the Women’s Ball Committee, and her father has served on the Floor Committee.
The princess’s father is a physician at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the VA Medical Center. He is a member of the medical honor society. He has been on the board of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
The princess’s mother has been president of the Westside Vocal Music Parents Association. She also has been active in the Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show and the Westside Community Schools’ VI-VI Gala.
* * *
Judith Carolyn Hove, daughter of Judy and Chris Hove of Lincoln. She graduated from KU in the spring with a degree in applied behavioral science.
Her aunts Catherine Hove Breen and Nancy Hove Graul are past Aksarben countesses.
The princess’s father is president and CEO of Nebraska Bank of Commerce. He is chairman-elect of the Nebraska Bankers Association. He also is a member of the Cornhusker Council of Boy Scouts of America, previously serving as council president and board chairman.
The princess’s mother, the former Judith Ritchie, has been a school volunteer for Lincoln Public Schools. She was involved in Domesti-PUPS’ Reading-PUPS program and served as a volleyball coach for the YMCA.
* * *
Hannah Marie Howerter, daughter of Elizabeth and Scott Howerter of Lincoln. She expects to obtain a degree in communication studies from UNL next spring.
Her brothers Taylor and Joseph were escorts at previous Aksarben balls. Her aunt Susan Howerter Welsh was a countess.
The princess’s father is managing director, owner and investment adviser at North Channel Capital Management Group. He is past president of the Lincoln Country Club, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation and Nebraska Husker Athletic Fund.
The princess’s mother, the former Elizabeth Garcia, is the financial services coordinator at Roper & Sons Funeral Home. She is a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Corporation board and served on various committees at the Lincoln Country Club.
* * *
Madison Claire Hoy, daughter of Drs. Shannon and David Hoy of Omaha. She is studying business information systems at TCU and expects to graduate next spring.
Her sister Lillian and brother Owen have been Aksarben pages. Her uncle Michael Donaldson was an escort. Her mother, the former Shannon Donaldson, is currently on the Women’s Ball Committee.
The princess’s father is a pediatric anesthesiologist at Children’s Hospital. He serves on the Memories for Kids medical advisory board.
The princess’s mother is a nurse anesthetist at Children’s Hospital. She is a member of the Omaha Town Hall. She has served on the executive committee for the Omaha Symphony guild board and JAMA board of directors. She is past president of the Junior League of Omaha and the CSI guild board.
* * *
Rachel Elizabeth Jesske, daughter of Tammy and Dr. Jay Jesske of Omaha. She graduated from Hastings College last May and is currently employed at Burlington Capital.
Her father is a veterinarian at American Animal Hospital. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association. His volunteer work has benefited Feline Friendz Rescue and Lifegate Christian School.
The princess’s mother, the former Tammy Jacobitz, is an active volunteer for Lifegate Christian School, King of Kings Church, City Service and Step Out. She also serves as the Elkhorn High School Baccalaureate co-chair.
* * *
Caitlin Ann Kelley, daughter of Kerry and Craig Kelley of Omaha. She is pursuing a degree in nursing from Marquette and expects to graduate next spring.
Her brothers Christopher and J. Brendan were both escorts at previous Aksarben balls.
The princess’s father is managing partner at Inserra/Kelly/Sewell. He is a Nebraska Auto Racing board member and Hall of Fame inductee. He also has served as president of the Missouri State University Foundation board and the Men for Duchesne Academy board.
The princess’s mother, the former Kerry Ford, is president of Kerry Kelley Consulting. She is a member of the U.S. Strategic Command’s Strategic Advisory Group and the Duchesne Academy board of trustees. She also serves as a TeamMates mentor.
* * *
Brennan Ashley Kolbo, daughter of Shaylene and Michael Smith of Crete and Rick Kolbo of Lincoln. She expects to graduate from Elon University with a degree in dance performance and choreography this December.
The princess’s father is a software engineer and manager at Fiserv. He serves on the Saline County Ducks Unlimited board.
The princess’s mother, the former Shaylene McCaig, is an attorney at Kalkwarf & Smith Law Offices in Crete. She is a Nebraska State Bar Foundation fellow and president of the Blue Rivers Arts Council. She is a past International Sertoman of the Year.
The princess’s stepfather is a support specialist at Design Data, Lincoln. He is Crete High School’s robotics coach. He has also served as chair of Crete Sokol Haunted House and president of Crete Sertoma Club.
* * *
Paige Nicole Harder Kristensen, daughter of the Hon. Terry Harder and Chancellor Douglas Kristensen of Minden. She is working toward degrees in business administration and sports management at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and expects to graduate in December 2020.
Her sister Morgan was named Aksarben queen in 2014.
The princess’s father is chancellor of UNK. He served as speaker of the Nebraska Legislature and as national vice president of the National Conference of State Legislatures. He received the Nebraska Bar Association’s Award of Merit.
The princess’s mother is a district judge in Nebraska’s 10th Judicial District. She served as president of the Nebraska District Judges’ Association and is a current member of the Nebraska Judicial Qualifications Commission. She also is past president of the Kearney Area United Way board.
* * *
Olivia Loraine Langenberg, daughter of Brenda and David Langenberg of Omaha. She expects to obtain degrees in digital technology & emerging media and anthropology from Fordham University next spring.
The princess’s father is vice president at Hawkins Construction Company. He has served on the building and maintenance committee at Christ the King Church and is a Hospice House community dinner volunteer. He and his wife, the former Brenda Martin, are the Madonna School Celebration co-chair couple.
The princess’s mother is a private duty services caregiver. She is a member of the Christ Child Society executive board and the Heartland Family Service executive board. She has also been a member of the Christ the King pastoral council and served as Ladies Guild president for the church.
* * *
Molly Marie Laughlin, daughter of Terri and Mark Laughlin of Omaha. She expects to graduate from KU next spring with a degree in finance.
Her father was an Aksarben escort. Her sister Erin was a princess, and her brother Ryan was a page.
The princess’s father is an attorney with Fraser Stryker Law. He is a member and past president of the Omaha Community Playhouse board. He also served as a member of the Nebraska Arts Council and is a current Creighton Prep mock trial coach.
The princess’s mother, the former Theresa Graham, is an adjunct professor of psychology at Metropolitan Community College. She is president of the Friends of the Heart board and a Catholic Charities Mentoring Mom. She served as co-chair of the St. Margaret Mary Catholic School speech team.
* * *
Victoria Anne Liakos, daughter of Julie and Charles Liakos of Omaha. She is studying business management and Spanish at Louisiana State University and expects to graduate next spring.
Her father was an escort and escort chairman, and her mother, the former Julie Damico, was a countess and Women’s Ball Committee member. Victoria and her sisters Jenna and Hannah were all pages, and her brother Jonathan was an escort and a page. Her aunts Anne and Catherine Damico were princesses, and her uncle Andrew Liakos was an escort.
The princess’s father is president of Midwest Technology Solutions. He has been a Mid-America Council member for Boy Scouts of America and is the president of Omaha Warriors Softball. He served on the Child Saving Institute board of directors.
The princess’s mother is president-elect of the Joslyn Art Museum Association. She is a member of the Westside Vocal Music Parent Association and served on the Fontenelle Forest board of directors and on the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball committee.
* * *
Alexandra Beth McCashland, daughter of Beth Asbjornson-McCashland and Dr. Timothy McCashland of Omaha. She expects to obtain a degree in nutrition science from UNL next spring.
She was an Aksarben page in 2006.
The princess’s father is a physician for Nebraska Medicine and serves as medical director of liver transplantation. He has been president, secretary and course director of the International Liver Transplant Society. He also is a member of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases publications committee.
The princess’s mother, the former Beth Asbjornson, is a professional vocalist and voice instructor at Asbjornson Music Studio. She has been president and chair of the Clarkson Service League board and currently serves as the Nebraska Medicine Guild’s social chair.
* * *
Taylor Drew Cassidy Nihsen, daughter of Sarah and Dustin Nihsen of Omaha. She expects to graduate from Midland University next spring with a degree in business marketing.
Her sister Bailey was an Aksarben princess. Her brother William was a page. Her father and her uncle Robert Owen have served on the Floor Committee, and her aunt Erin Owen was a Women’s Ball Committee member.
The princess’s father is CEO of Great Plains Contractor Services. He has been active in Operation Others.
The princess’s mother, the former Sarah Kurtenbach, has been active in guilds for Opera Omaha, the Omaha Symphony and Heartland Family Service. She also has served as Tea Party co-chair for the American Midwest Ballet.
* * *
Sophia Elizabeth Pankratz, daughter of Drs. Jessica Meeske and Todd Pankratz of Hastings. She is studying biology at Hastings College and expects to graduate next spring.
Her brother Robert was an Aksarben escort.
The princess’s father is a senior partner at Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hastings. He is the chairman-elect of the medical staff at Mary Lanning Hospital and served as president of the Nebraska Medical Association and the Hastings Symphony.
The princess’s mother is a senior partner at Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska. She served as a trustee for the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, a trustee for the Nebraska Dental Association and president of the Hasting Public Schools board.
* * *
Morgan Elyse Pattermann, daughter of Laura and T.J. Pattermann of Council Bluffs. She expects to graduate from Drake University next year with a degree in psychology.
Morgan and her sister Lauren were Aksarben pages. Her father was a member of the Floor Committee, and her mother, the former Laura Laubenthal, was a countess.
The princess’s parents, both attorneys, are partners at Gallner & Pattermann in Council Bluffs. The princess’s father is a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission, the Iowa Association for Justice Board and the Diocese of Iowa Catholic Tuition Organization board.
The princess’s mother is on the board of directors for the Workers Injury and Law Group. She is a member of the Iowa Association of Workers Compensation Attorneys and serves on the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation’s Spirit of Courage procurement committee.
* * *
Jacqueline Rae Petersen, daughter of Jill and Terry Petersen of Omaha. She is studying early childhood education and elementary education at UNL and expects to graduate next spring.
Her brother Ron was an Aksarben escort chairman and a page. She was a page.
The princess’s father is a retired tennis professional and founder of the Westroads Racquet Club. He has been a member of the Omaha Softball Association Hall of Fame committee and the Archbishop’s Committee for Development finance committee.
The princess’s mother, the former Jill Kelley, is a retired television journalist. She has served as a member of the Omaha Town Hall board and as advancement committee chairman for the Archbishop’s Committee for Development. She and her husband are active in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem.
* * *
Brianne Gabriela Alina Peterson, daughter of Paige and Steven Peterson of Oakland. She is studying business and marketing at UNO and expects to graduate next spring.
Her brothers Nathan and Caleb were escorts at past Aksarben balls.
The princess’s father is the owner of DPA Auctions. He has volunteered as an auctioneer for the American Heart Association Benefit and the Oakland Golf Club Benefit. He also has served as a member of the Watts Coworking advisory board.
The princess’s mother, the former Paige Benedict, is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Oakland and Pender. She is a member of the Oakland-Craig School Foundation and serves as treasurer of the Oakland Food Bank board. She is also involved in the P.E.O. sisterhood.
* * *
Paige Rachel Pflueger, daughter of Paula Pflueger and Brad Pflueger of Norfolk. She expects to obtain a fine arts degree from the University of Arizona next spring.
Her brother Justin and cousin Nicholas Mitchell were Aksarben escorts. Her cousin Morgan Mitchell was a princess.
The princess’s father is a financial adviser with Edward Jones. He is a Norfolk Area United Way fundraiser and a Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce member. He also has been a member of the Norfolk Kiwanis Club.
The princess’s mother, the former Paula Mitchell, is also a financial adviser with Edward Jones. She is a Nebraska Arts Council appointee and a Nebraska Cultural Endowment Advisory Council member. She serves as co-chair of the Norfolk Area United Way Pacesetters.
* * *
Margaret Leone Reding, daughter of Sandra and James Reding of Omaha. She is working toward a degree in political science with a focus on intelligence and security at UNO and expects to graduate next spring.
The princess’s father is an editor at KETV-Channel 7. He has served as a member of the Special Olympics Nebraska board.
The princess’s mother, the former Sandra Kuiper, is president of the Aksarben Foundation. She is a graduate of the Nebraska State Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska program and served as executive director of the Children’s Scholarship Fund. She is past president of the Joslyn Art Museum Foundation.
* * *
Madeline Elaine Reed, daughter of Stacie and Rob Reed of Omaha. She expects to graduate from Boston College next spring with degrees in English and applied psychology & human development.
All her sisters were Aksarben honorees: Mary as a princess and page, Anna as a princess and page and Josephine as a page. Her brother Robert A. Reed III is an escort this year and was also a page. Her father is the current chairman of the Aksarben Ball Committee, and her grandfather Robert A. Reed Sr. served as chairman of the Coronation Ball Committee.
The princess’s father is CEO of Physicians Mutual Insurance Company. He is past president, past national board member and current volunteer for Completely KIDS (formerly Camp Fire USA), and he has served on the board of directors and the finance committee of the Omaha Symphony.
The princess’s mother, the former Stacie Miller, is a Duchesne Academy booster club officer and Congé chairperson. She has held various positions in the St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and School Guild, including board member, membership chair and Bella Festa chair. She also has served the Omaha Children’s Museum Rainbow Connectors Guild as secretary, president and board adviser.
* * *
Emma Katherine Marie Reilly, daughter of Christine and Brian Reilly of Omaha and Therese Loecke Nelson of Omaha. She is pursuing a degree in sports communication at DePaul University and expects to graduate next spring.
Her brother Alec is an Aksarben escort this year. She and her brother were pages. Her stepmother, the former Christine Kubat, was a princess, and her uncles Kent and Kyle Kubat were escorts. Her grandfather George J. Kubat was an escort and Floor Committee member.
The princess’s father is president of commercial real estate at DP Management. He is a member of the CHI Health Lakeside Hospital community board, the Madonna School leadership committee and the Knights of Columbus.
The princess’s stepmother is an accountant at Phillips Manufacturing. She is a member of the Christ Child Society board and the Madonna School leadership committee. She also is a member of the Food Bank for the Heartland Foodies organization.
* * *
Mary McCoon Seina, daughter of Pamela and Kirk Huxhold of Papillion and Anthony D. Seina of Omaha. She previously attended UNL and UNO and is pursuing a degree in social work.
Her grandmother Mary Seina was an Aksarben princess, member of the Women’s Ball Committee and a Royal Court couturiere. Her grandfather Anthony R. Seina was an escort and Floor Committee member. Her father was an escort, escort co-chair and Floor Committee member. Her aunt Mary Gleason was a princess, Women’s Ball Committee member and Royal Court couturiere. She along with her brother Anthony J. Seina were pages.
The princess’s father is a commercial real estate agent at Roundtable. He is a current member of the 48 Street Club board and former member of the 12 Step House board.
The princess’s mother, the former Pamela Stevens, is a HETRA volunteer. She has served as the Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show entertainment chair and raffle chair. She has also been a member of the Nebraska Humane Society Friends Forever Guild.
* * *
Madeleine Hanna Tolly, daughter of Dr. Chad W. Tolly of Lincoln and Jenny and David Colson of Lincoln. She is to graduate in May from Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she is studying psychology and family studies.
On her father’s side, her grandmother Ann Tolly, great-aunt Rachel Dent and Aunt Kristin Tolly were Aksarben countesses. Craig Anderson, her maternal uncle, was an escort.
Her father is a dentist with deep family ties to the Sand Hills. He also is a delegate of the International Dark-Sky Association.
Her mother, the former Jennifer Anderson, is an interior designer with Interiors by Joan & Associates. She is a current member of the Make-a-Wish Friends board and Kappa Kappa Gamma house board. She is a past board member of the Friends of Lied, Friends of Lincoln Children’s Museum and Junior League of Lincoln.
Her stepfather is a general contractor with DEC Contracting and co-owner of Lock-It Storage. He is a regular Community Blood Bank donor.
* * *
Addison Klare Waller, daughter of Kerry and Mike Waller of Holdrege. She graduated from UNL in the spring with a degree in mathematics and is employed by Farm Credit Services of America.
The princess’s father is a land manager and real estate sales associate with United Farm and Ranch Management. He is a current member and past president of the Holdrege school board and serves as a head coach for Holdrege Legion Baseball. He also has served as a Central District Water Users Association board member.
The princess’s mother, the former Keralyn Fischer, is a fourth-grade teacher for the Holdrege Public Schools. She is a member of the Holdrege Education Association, has served on several local- and state-level committees for state testing and is an active volunteer with local Lutheran ministries.
* * *
Jordan Anne Walsh, daughter of Julianne and John Weiss of Omaha and Michael Walsh of Omaha. She expects to graduate from UNL with a degree in nutrition science next spring.
Her cousins have been past Aksarben honorees: Louis Landen as an escort, Kelly Landen as a princess and Katie Landen as queen in 2011. Her father was on the Floor Committee.
The princess’s father is an investment adviser and president of the Michael Corporation.
The princess’s mother, the former Julianne DiBaise, is a patient assistance liaison at Genentech Inc. She has held many positions in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, including gala chair, government relations chair and board member. She serves as the Children’s Soccer Clinic chair for Kicks for a Cure.
The princess’s stepfather is chief financial officer for C3 Brands.
* * *
Madeline Hawke Whitehead, daughter of Chris and Mark Whitehead of Lincoln. She is studying marketing and sales at Kansas State and expects to graduate next spring.
Her grandmother Helen Hoyt Hawke and her aunt Lesley Kay Whitehead were countesses at past Aksarben balls.
The princess’s father is owner and CEO of Whitehead Oil Company. He has served on the Phillips 66 National Advisory Board, the Junior Achievement of Lincoln board and the Petroleum Marketers of America board, of which he is a past chairman.
The princess’s mother, the former Christian Larson, directs special marketing projects at Whitehead Oil Company. She is a Junior League of Lincoln sustainer, a LightHouse board member and the president of Colonial Dames.
* * *
Anna Jenae Wickham, daughter of Traci and Sean Wickham of Columbus. She is pursuing a degree in business management at UNL and expects to graduate next spring.
The princess’s father is a teacher and coach at Norfolk Catholic High School. He is a longtime member of the Nebraska Coaches Association and coaches baseball for the Columbus Mariners. He has also served as a Columbus Area Youth Football coach.
The princess’s mother, the former Traci Duren, is a corporate public speaker. She serves as president of the Compassionate Friends of Columbus board. She is an active volunteer through the TeamMates mentoring program and at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and School.
* * *
Hope Elizabeth Wilke, daughter of Sara and Greg Wilke of North Platte. She is studying biology at UNL and expects to graduate next spring.
The princess’s father is president of the North Platte Region of First National Bank of Omaha. He serves on the North Platte Chamber of Commerce & Development Corporation, and was board president in 2012. He also serves on the City of North Platte Planning Commission and has been a member of the Great Plains Health Foundation board.
The princess’s mother, the former Sara Bachmann, is a speech-language pathologist for North Platte Public Schools. She is a member of the Nebraska Speech-Language Hearing Association and the American Speech-Language Hearing Association. She also belongs to the North Platte chapter of 100 Women Who Care.
* * *
Claire Nicole Wilson, daughter of Dr. Beth and Tim Wilson of Omaha. She expects to graduate from UNL this December with a degree in biology.
Her brother Trevor was an Aksarben page. She was a standard bearer. Her mother, the former Beth Erlewine, is the current chairman of the Women’s Ball Committee. Her father has served on the Floor Committee.
The princess’s father is a certified public accountant and is the managing partner at BKD, a national CPA and advisory firm. He serves on the board of the Association for Corporate Growth. He also is a longtime supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, currently a member of the Soaring Eagle district board. He and his wife have served on the underwriting committee for the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education.
The princess’s mother is a pharmacist. She serves on the Presenters board for the Omaha Performing Arts and is a past president. She is a member of the Christ Child Society L’Esprit Auxiliary and Joslyn Art Museum Association Guild. She has helped with Project Harmony’s Speaking of Children luncheon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.