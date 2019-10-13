Selwyn Quentin Bachus II, son of Marla and the Rev. Dr. Selwyn Bachus of Omaha. He graduated from the University of Arkansas in the spring with a degree in architecture. He is currently employed at Creighton Prep.
The escort’s father is the senior pastor at Salem Baptist Church. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. He previously served on the 100 Black Men of Omaha board and the Urban League of Nebraska board.
The escort’s mother, the former Marla Shirley, serves on the board of directors for the Nebraska region of Thrivent Financial. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and former member of the Charles Drew Health Center board. She also has volunteered on behalf of the Assistance League of Omaha.
* * *
Costen Emlin Bishop, son of Tammi and Colin Bishop of Omaha. He is working toward a degree in business at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Costen was an Aksarben standard bearer, and his brother Brogan was an escort.
The escort’s father is president of The Maids International. He is a current member of the Cleaning for a Reason board and a former member of the Project Nightlights board.
The escort’s mother, the former Tammi Monrad, owns and serves as editor at The Scout Guide Omaha. She is the current Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands Guild president and has served as co-chair for the organization’s “On the Road” event. She also served as co-chair for the Westside Foundation’s VI VI Gala.
* * *
Jonathan Skyler Blossom, son of Tammy and Andrew Blossom of Omaha. He is studying finance and international business at St. Louis University and expects to graduate next spring.
His brother Cameron and his sister Jacqueline were pages at past Aksarben balls.
The escort’s father, an accountant, is a managing partner at KPMG Nebraska. He has served as chairman and president of the Boy Scouts of America Soaring Eagle district. He also has been a trustee of the Business Ethics Alliance and a member of the Omaha Business Hall of Fame selection committee.
The escort’s mother, the former Tammy Harrison, serves on the Omaha Catholic School Consortium board, the Essential Pregnancy Services board and the Smart Gen Society board. She is also a chairperson for the St. Vincent de Paul Parish capital campaign committee.
* * *
David John Cavanaugh, son of Julia and John Cavanaugh of La Vista. He expects to obtain degrees in mathematics and economics from UNO next spring.
The escort’s father is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at the Omaha VA Medical Center. He is a troop leader for Boy Scouts of America, youth leader for St. Columbkille Teen Faith and member of the IXIM Spirit of Solidarity ministry.
The escort’s mother, the former Julia Graves, is a teacher assistant at St. Columbkille Catholic School. She is involved in St. Columbkille Parish Ministries and serves as a Teen Faith youth leader. She has been a Cub Scout leader for Boy Scouts of America.
* * *
Brice Gatewood Clark, son of Dinah and Tim Clark of Omaha. He is enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
His sister Jessica was an Aksarben princess and standard bearer.
The escort’s father is the manager of community relations at Metropolitan Community College. He is involved in 100 Black Men of Omaha.
The escort’s mother, the former Dinah Johnson, is a radiation oncology business manager at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She is vice president of the National Council of Negro Women and founder of Exoteric Book Club.
* * *
Blake John Coen, son of Lori and Kevin Coen of Lincoln. He is working toward a degree in biological systems engineering at UNL.
The escort’s father is a sales representative at Nebraska Truck Center. He has served as a member of the Grand Island YMCA board and the Riverdog Baseball board.
The escort’s mother, the former Lori Petersen, is an executive sales representative at Eli Lilly and Company. She served on the Grand Island Public Schools board and the Grand Island Public Schools Education Foundation board. She also has been active in the GRACE Cancer Foundation.
* * *
Samuel Jon Cole, son of Thea and Dr. Jack Cole of Cozad. He expects to graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University next spring with a degree in biology.
The escort’s father is a family physician for Cozad Community Health System. He serves as Cozad’s city physician and is a member of the Cozad Ducks Unlimited committee. He also has been a Cozad Youth Recreation coach.
The escort’s mother, the former Thea Carlson, is the bereavement coordinator at Central Plains Hospice and the activity director at Meadowlark Pointe Assisted Living. She is actively involved in Cozad United Way and previously served as the organization’s campaign chair. She serves on the Wilson Foundation board of directors, the Cozad Community Schools Foundation, the South Central Development Services board of directors and the Cozad Development Corporation advisory board.
* * *
Maximilian Karl deMayo, son of Lynn and retired Lt. Col. Miles deMayo of Omaha. He is working toward a degree in civil engineering at UNL and expects to graduate in December 2020.
The escort’s father is a strategic risk adviser at Aon Risk Solutions. He is director of risk management for Warren Distribution and president of the Mount Michael Benedictine booster club. He served as an Air Force fighter pilot and commanded the 55th Fighter Squadron in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The escort’s mother, the former Gerralyn Fulcher, has been a member of the Duchesne Academy board of trustees. She also has served as co-chair for Mount Michael’s Night of Knights, the Christ the King SPICE auction and the Christ the King fall festival.
* * *
John Joseph Erikson, son of Shelley Erikson of Omaha and Donald Erikson of Omaha. He expects to obtain a degree in actuarial science from UNL in the spring.
His sister Katherine was an Aksarben princess and a page.
The escort’s father is vice president of commercial banking at First National Bank of Omaha. He is a trustee and president of the Omaha Schools Employees Retirement System board. He also serves as treasurer of the Educare of Omaha board and the Kappa Sigma Building Association board.
The escort’s mother, the former Shelley Huckfeldt, is supervisor of English Language Arts at Omaha Public Schools. She has served as president of the Nebraska Language Arts Council. She also has volunteered on behalf of Heartland Family Service and Food Bank for the Heartland.
* * *
Caden Mark Fritson, son of Christa and Mark Fritson of Holdrege. He is studying biochemistry and molecular biology at Nebraska Wesleyan University and expects to graduate in the spring.
The escort’s father, an insurance agent, is the owner of General Service Agency Inc. He is a youth group leader, member of the video ministry team and member of the worship team at Trinity Evangelical Free Church of Holdrege. He also serves on the Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska Legislative Action Committee and is president of the Farmers Alliance Insurance Company Agents Council.
The escort’s mother, the former Christa Nitsch, is a Scooter’s Coffee franchise owner and operator. Her volunteer work has benefited the Trinity Church children’s ministry.
* * *
Nathan Michael Gell, son of Laura and Richard Worick of Omaha and Michael Gell of Omaha. He graduated from Arizona State University in the spring with a degree in criminal justice and is employed with TEAM Security.
The escort’s father is director of human resources at Boys Town National Research Hospital.
The escort’s mother, the former Laura O’Gara, is past president and current member of the Joslyn Castle board and Guild. She has held many positions with the Child Saving Institute, including Guild president. She previously served as director of marketing and PR at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
The escort’s stepfather is owner and chairman of MSR Group. He has served on the boards of the Nebraska Humane Society and the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
* * *
Logan Pierce Godbersen, son of Carmen and Gary Godbersen of Wisner. He expects to graduate from UNL in the spring with a degree in applied science.
His brothers Jack, Austen and Dixon were all escorts at past Aksarben balls.
The escort’s father is owner and president of Godbersen Farms. He serves on the St. Joseph Church grounds committee and is a longtime member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. He also served as a Thunder by the River committee co-chair.
The escort’s mother, the former Carmen Feller, is the office manager at Godbersen Farms. She is a longtime volunteer at Thunder by the River and previously served as VIP chair for the program. She also is co-chair of multiple committees at St. Joseph Church, including the environmental committee and the endowment committee.
* * *
John Logan Goding, son of Lou Ann and Mike Goding of Omaha. He expects to obtain a degree in accounting in the spring from Creighton University.
His brother Ryan was an Aksarben escort. He was a standard bearer in 2013.
The escort’s father is a private managing consultant. He has served on the Grace University board of trustees.
The escort’s mother, the former Lou Ann Wilson, is also a consultant. She is a current member and past president of the Omaha Public Schools board. She also serves on the Educators Health Alliance board and was a member of the Children’s Hospital Friends board.
* * *
Jack Bennett Goldstein, son of Jill and Joe Goldstein of Omaha. He is working toward degrees in computer science and marketing at Butler University and expects to graduate next year.
Jack and his brother Alex were pages at past Aksarben balls. His mother, the former Jill Hornstein, and his grandmother Nancy Venger Hornstein were princesses. His father has served on the Floor Committee.
The escort’s father is a retired businessman. He has served as a Westside Youth Basketball coach.
The escort’s mother, an attorney, is a partner at Kutak Rock. She is president of the Merrymakers Association Friends group and former president of the Child Saving Institute Guild board. She has served as a member of the UNO Alumni board.
* * *
Nicholas Bradley Gratton, son of Buffy Gratton of Omaha and William Gratton of Omaha. He expects to graduate from UNL in the spring with an architecture design degree.
His brother Chadrick and his sister Paige were pages at past Aksarben balls. His father is on the Floor Committee.
The escort’s father is president of Gratton Warehouse Company. He serves on the Boy Scouts of America board of directors and the Ranchview Estates SID board. He also has been a mentor through the Sacred Heart mentoring program.
The escort’s mother, the former Buffy Kotz, is a global market analyst at IBM. She serves as community and data chair on the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball committee and as social chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands. She was this year’s recipient of the Boys & Girls Club Woman & Youth of the Year award.
* * *
Jarett Joseph Gustafson, son of Wendy Wiseman and Dr. Gary Gustafson of Omaha. He is studying business and economics at Cornell College and expects to graduate next year.
His sister Leigh was an Aksarben princess, and his brother Robert was an escort. He and his siblings were pages.
The escort’s father is an emergency medicine physician at Methodist Hospital.
The escort’s mother is president and chief creative officer at Zaiss & Company. She is an associate board member at Cobalt Credit Union and chair of communications and marketing at EO Nebraska. She also serves on the Women Investing in Nebraska education committee.
* * *
Edward Ryan Haddad, son of Ann and Ed Haddad of Omaha. He graduated from Marquette University in the spring with a degree in digital media.
His uncle Steven Martin is an Aksarben Governor Emeritus.
The escort’s father, now retired, was director of compliance at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.
The escort’s mother, the former Ann Ryan, is a professor of pharmacy practice at the Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions. She has served as a Porto Clinic pharmacist volunteer and advisory board member. She also has been a Project Homeless Connect Omaha volunteer and Immanuel Courtyard pharmacist volunteer consultant.
* * *
Evan Scott Hansmeier, son of Karie and Scott Hansmeier of Ogallala. He obtained a degree in agribusiness from UNL in the spring and is employed at 21st Century.
The escort’s father is a farmer and rancher for Hansmeier Land and Cattle. He is a longtime board member and current treasurer for St. John’s Lutheran Church. He also has been a member of the Ogallala chapter of Friends of the FFA and served as entertainment director of the Keith County Ag Society board.
The escort’s mother, the former Karie Morrison, is board secretary of the Ogallala chapter of Friends of the FFA. She is past president of the Keith County Development leadership board and is active in 4-H.
* * *
Bryce Edwin James, son of Jean and Ed James of Kearney. He is working toward a degree in theology at Concordia University in Seward.
The escort’s father, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, is president of Kearney Anesthesia Associates. He has served as an elder at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and previously coached youth soccer.
The escort’s mother, the former Jean Blecha, has been a longtime competitive and youth volleyball coach, as well as a private instructor. She also has served on the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Board of Education and is a Bible study leader for mothers and high school girls.
* * *
Jared Kent Jesske, son of Kaye and Jud Jesske of Lincoln. He expects to graduate from UNL in the spring with a degree in finance.
The escort’s father is vice president of lending with an emphasis on beef producers at Farm Credit Services of America. He has served as president and board member of the Nebraska FFA Foundation as well as president and secretary of the Farmhouse Association board. He also has held various committee positions at Christ Lincoln Church.
The escort’s mother, the former Kaye Balfour, is senior development officer at Bryan Health. She is a member of the YMCA of Lincoln board of directors and the Make-A-Wish Lincoln Friends Council. She also has served on the advisory board for the UNL chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
* * *
Wallace Edward Johnson, son of Mary and W. Todd Johnson of Omaha. He is studying business information systems and supply chain logistics at Texas Christian University and expects to graduate in the spring.
He and his brothers Charles and Samuel were pages at past Aksarben balls. His father was a member of the Floor Committee, and his mother, the former Mary Egan, served on the Women’s Ball Committee and was chairman in 2009.
The escort’s father is global channel leader of entrepreneurship and job creation at Gallup. He serves as a prison mentor through Defy Nebraska and RISE. He is a founding member and former chair of the Omaha Business Ethics Alliance board.
The escort’s mother is owner of Mine Custom Gifts & Embroidery. She has served as Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show chair, Completely Kids board chair and Junior League of Omaha president.
* * *
Alec Michael Johnston, son of Nancy and Michael Johnston of Omaha. He is working toward a degree in business administration at UNL and expects to graduate in the spring.
The escort’s father is the owner of Diversified Solutions Inc. He serves on the Hope Center for Kids Executive Insights Council and is a project leader at Abide Omaha. He also has served as a project leader at Concordia Junior-Senior High School.
The escort’s mother, the former Nancy Olson, is a member of the Hope Center for Kids Guild. She also has served as boutique co-chair for the organization and volunteered in its Employment Academy Capital Campaign. She has been the Omaha Symphony Designer Showcase sweepstakes chair.
* * *
Charles Kavanaugh Kenney, son of Julie and Steve Kenney of Omaha. He expects to graduate from the University of Notre Dame in the spring with degrees in political science and history.
His sister Ruby was an Aksarben page. His mother, the former Julie Kavanaugh, served on the Women’s Ball Committee. His dad was an escort.
The escort’s father is an accountant and partner at Lutz. He is a current member of the Children’s Scholarship Fund board, the Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart board and the Creighton Prep Finance Committee board.
The escort’s mother is a community volunteer. She is a member of the CHI Foundation board and chair of the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy community board. She also is chair of next year’s Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show.
* * *
Thomas Allen Koch, son of Lisa and Daniel Koch of Omaha. He is a student at UNO.
He and his brothers Alexander, Jonathan and Michael have all been pages. His father was a page, an escort and a councillor and served on the Floor Committee. His grandfather Harry Koch was king in 1997 and served as a governor and a councillor. His grandmother Gail (Young) Koch was Aksarben queen in 1952; she also was Women’s Ball Committee chairman.
Daniel Koch is chairman and president of Phoenix Capital. He previously was associated for many years with the Harry A. Koch Company, including serving as president. He is a past board member and chairman of the Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska and of the Boy Scouts Friends of Scouting Voyager District. He has served on Creighton’s conflict of interest review committee, Children’s Hospital Foundation board, Catholic Charities Foundation board and St. Robert Bellarmine stewardship committee.
The escort’s mother, the former Lisa Mainelli, is managing partner at Hundred Acre Woods. She serves on the Children’s Hospital/UNMC Institutional Review Board and the Creighton University Institutional Review Board. She is a member of the Sacred Heart Guild, St. Robert Bellarmine Ladies Guild and the Omaha Symphony Guild.
* * *
John Austin Koller, son of Denise and John Koller of Arapahoe. He is studying human resource management at UNL and expects to graduate in the spring.
His cousins Michaela Cantral and Natalie Cantral Gile were princesses at past Aksarben balls, and his cousin Alex Cantral was an escort.
The escort’s father, the current mayor of Arapahoe, is vice president and general manager at ATC Communications. He is vice president of the Arapahoe-Holbrook Educational Foundation and an assistant wrestling coach at Arapahoe High School.
The escort’s mother, the former Denise Cantral, is the office manager at Arapahoe Vision Clinic. She is a member of the St. Germanus parish council and P.E.O. She also has served as secretary of the Arapahoe Athletic Booster board.
* * *
Eric Don Leisy, son of Pamela and Steven Leisy of Wisner. He is studying agricultural economics at UNL and expects to graduate in the spring.
The escort’s father, a farmer, is co-owner of Leisy & Leisy Inc. He is a Bismark Township clerk and current president of the Wisner Rural Fire board.
The escort’s mother, the former Pamela Stueve, co-owns Leisy & Leisy Inc. and serves as office manager. She and her husband are active members at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
* * *
Alex Eric Lindquist, son of Joan and Eric Lindquist of Omaha. He is working toward a degree in business administration and finance at Texas Christian University and expects to graduate in the spring.
His sisters, Kara and Leigh, were princesses at past Aksarben balls. His mother, the former Joan Gilmore, was a countess and member of the Women’s Ball Committee, serving as chairman in 2007. His father served on the Aksarben Floor Committee.
The escort’s father, an attorney, is president of Eric H. Lindquist PC. He is vice president of the TeamMates Mentoring Program of Westside Schools executive board and mentors through the organization. He also served as a football coach for the Westside Junior Warriors.
The escort’s mother has held numerous leadership positions on the Omaha Symphony Debutante Ball committee, in the Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show and at the Joslyn Art Museum. She served as event chair for TeamMates.
* * *
David Michael Lindsay, son of Mary Beth and John Lindsay of Omaha. He is working toward a degree in health management from St. Louis University and expects to graduate in the spring.
His cousins Laura, Jack and Will Lindsay were all pages at past Aksarben balls.
The escort’s father is president of O’Hara Lindsay Government Relations. He is a trustee and board member for the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation and served as a state senator for Nebraska Legislative District 9.
The escort’s mother, the former Mary Beth Garbina, is a former Prep Moms president for Creighton Prep and former co-chair for Opera Omaha’s Crystal Ball Gala. She and her husband have served as chairs for St. Cecilia Cathedral’s Comedy & Cuisine event.
* * *
Austin Neal McCoy, son of Nancy and John McCoy of Kearney. He expects to graduate from UNL in the spring with a degree in mechanized systems management.
His father was an Aksarben councillor. His brothers J. Elliott and Jacob were escorts.
The escort’s father is president of Orthman Manufacturing Inc. He is a member of the UNL Foundation board of trustees and the Nebraska chapter of the International Organization of Young Presidents. He also serves on the Council for Economic Development in Lexington.
The escort’s mother, the former Nancy Herr, is also a UNL Foundation trustee. She serves on the board of directors for Orthman Manufacturing and was previously on the board of directors for the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. She also was the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association executive committee first lady.
* * *
Theodore James Murphy, son of Stephanie and Todd Murphy of Omaha. He is studying finance and business administration at UNL and expects to graduate in the spring.
He and his sister Olivia were Aksarben pages. His mother, the former Stephanie Watson, was a princess and served on the Women’s Ball Committee. She was chairman in 2016. His father served on the Floor Committee.
The escort’s father is CEO of Universal Information Services. He serves as chairman of the Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska board and is a member of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce board. He also has served as president of the Omaha Press Club.
The escort’s mother is a sales associate at Lindley Clothing. She serves as the Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska event chairman and the Joslyn Art Museum Association’s Thursdays for Teachers program chair.
* * *
Nolan James Poss, son of Kristi and Danny Poss of Scotia. He is working toward an agricultural economics degree at UNL and expects to graduate next spring.
The escort’s father, a farmer and rancher, owns and manages Poss Angus. He is the current vice president of the Nebraska Angus Association and has served as a Nebraska delegate for the National Angus Association. He has also been a delegate board member for Genex Cooperative Inc.
The escort’s mother, the former Kristi Wood, is the secretary at Poss Angus. She has served on the Sacred Heart parish council and the Sacred Heart stewardship committee.
* * *
Robert A. Reed III, son of Stacie and Rob Reed of Omaha. He expects to graduate from Georgetown University with a degree in marketing and management in the spring.
His sisters have been Aksarben honorees: Mary was a princess in 2014, Anna was a princess in 2017, Madeline is a princess this year and Josephine was a page in 2009. His father is the current chairman of the Aksarben Ball Committee and his grandfather Robert A. Reed Sr. served as Coronation Ball Committee chair.
The escort’s father is CEO of Physicians Mutual. He is past president, past national board member and current volunteer for Completely KIDS (formerly Camp Fire USA), and he has served on the Omaha Symphony board and finance committee.
The escort’s mother, the former Stacie Miller, is a Duchesne Academy booster club officer and Congé chair. She has held various positions in the St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church & School Guild, including board member, membership chair and Bella Festa chair. She also has served in the Omaha Children’s Museum Rainbow Connectors Guild as secretary, president and board adviser.
* * *
Alec Liam Edward Reilly, son of Christine and Brian Reilly of Omaha and Therese Loecke Nelson of Omaha. He is pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at Michigan State University.
His sister Emma is an Aksarben princess this year. They were also pages. His stepmother, the former Christine Kubat, was a princess, and his uncles Kent and Kyle Kubat were escorts. His grandfather George J. Kubat was an escort and Floor Committee member.
The escort’s father is president of commercial real estate at DP Management. He is a member of the CHI Health Lakeside Hospital community board, the Madonna School leadership committee and the Knights of Columbus.
The escort’s stepmother is an accountant at Phillips Manufacturing. She is a member of the Christ Child Society board and the Madonna School leadership committee. She also is a member of the Food Bank for the Heartland Foodies organization.
* * *
Samuel John Schaff, son of Kristine and Thomas Schaff of Omaha. He is studying finance at UNL and expects to graduate in the spring.
Samuel was an Aksarben standard bearer in 2012.
The escort’s father is a medical and surgical supply sales representative for the McKesson Corporation. He has served on the building and design committee at Lutheran Church of the Master. He also has been a basketball coach for the YMCA and a softball coach for the Omaha Suburban Athletic Association.
The escort’s mother, the former Kristine Petsch, is senior counsel of data privacy at CSG. She has filled many roles on the Completely Kids Guild board, including adviser, president and treasurer. She also has served on the Stephens Center Guild board and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity.
* * *
Timothy Nolan Koley Stilmock, son of Dr. Joy and Jerry Stilmock of Syracuse. He is working toward a degree in business administration at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
His brothers Andrew and Mitchell were escorts at past Aksarben balls.
The escort’s father, an attorney and lobbyist, is a partner at Brandt, Horan, Hallstrom & Stilmock law firm. He is a Syracuse American Legion Baseball booster club founding member. He is also a lector and former parish council president at St. Paulinus Catholic Church.
The escort’s mother, the former Joy Panko, is an adjunct professor of education at Peru State College. She is a member of the Syracuse Library Foundation and the Luther Memorial Church Council. She also has served as a coordinator for the Syracuse Summer Blast Youth Enrichment Program.
* * *
Jacob McIntyre Wright, son of Tina and Vaughn Wright of Beatrice. He expects to graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University in the spring with a degree in business administration.
His cousin Michael T. Albino was an Aksarben escort.
The escort’s father is a funeral director at Harman-Wright Mortuary and the owner of Wherry Mortuary. He is president of the Beatrice Planning and Zoning Board, past president of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association and past president of the Beatrice Kiwanis Club. He is also a past board member of the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce.
The escort’s mother, the former Valentina Albino, co-owns Wherry Mortuary. She serves as vice president of the Beatrice Public Library board. She also has been a member of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association and the St. Paul Lutheran Church and School board.
