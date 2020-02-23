Scrubs on, scalpels ready, stethoscopes hanging around their necks, 24 kids stood in a classroom at Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn campus and focused intently on the stuffed animals in front of them.
These dogs needed abdomen surgery, and stuffed or not, the kids were intent on providing solid medical care.
“They take it very seriously,” Mikki Nienhueser said. “One of the kids was almost in tears earlier this week when he cut a ‘tumor’ in half.”
Nienhueser is the education manager for Oxbow Animal Health, an animal care products provider based in Omaha that offers educational summer camps to juniors (children in second- through fifth-grade) and intermediates (sixth- through eighth grade).
The junior camps are conducted with the goal of teaching kids the importance of veterinary sciences and understanding the role of nutrition in animal care.
Each of Oxbow’s camps are led by college students studying biology, elementary education, veterinary sciences or a related field.
Morgan Thompson stumbled on the opportunity while searching for an internship.
The Kansas State University animal science student said helping to teach the campers has been “an amazing experience.”
“They get so excited to do interactive things like this,” Thompson said. “I’d come back next year if they asked me to.”
The animal “surgery” was the last activity of the four-day camp. As the kids put on their surgical masks and placed the top of a cut Gatorade bottle over the mouths of their stuffed patients and secured it with string, administering “anesthesia,” they listened carefully for the next instruction.
“It’s amazing how much they retain,” Nienhueser said. “They know the meaning of big, complicated scientific words by the end of the camp.”
Teaching the basics of animal abdomen surgery is meant to awaken their interest in animal science. Even more so, Nienhueser said, the camp teaches kids how to be responsible pet owners. “We want them to have fun, but we also want to teach them.”
One camper said she wants to be a vet when she grows up. She said her favorite part of the camp was the surgery.
“It’s really fun,” the fifth-grader said as she prepped her stuffed patient for tumor removal, the final step of surgery.
With instruction, the kids reached into the previously made incision and pulled out the “tumor,” a pink rubber glove balled up with a rubber band.
These dogs had nothing to worry about. After sending the tumors to the “lab” in the back of the classroom, Thompson declared that they were benign.
“Good news! That means they’re not cancerous,” Thompson announced.
The kids filed out of the classroom with their scrubs, stethoscope, a printed photo taken during the surgery exercise and a high-five from Nienhueser.
Nienhueser said it’s common for kids to enroll in the camp multiple summers, and the curriculum rotates every year so there are always new things to learn.
OXBOW VET CAMP Aspiring veterinarians can learn skills before they even hit high school at these experiential camps. Campers will visit with animals, ask professional veterinarians questions and perform a mock surgery using the skills they’ve learned.
When: One-week sessions, June and July
Where: Various locations near Omaha and Lincoln
Who: Grades 2-5 and grades 6-8
Cost: $175, junior session; $250, intermediate session
Information: oxbowanimalhealth.com
