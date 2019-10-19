Debbie Rice and Jenny Peters are members of the “mom of nine club.’’
Right now, they’re the only ones in the group, but they’re sure there are others out there.
Not only do they both have nine children, but they have managed to send those kids through Catholic schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. All 18 kids started at Our Lady of Lourdes or St. Bernadette for grade school and will finish at Gross Catholic.
Private school tuition has been a challenge, but it has also been a price they’re willing to pay. Peters said they have taken on the burden with happy hearts.
Tuition is $10,840 a year after a $400 parish subsidy at Gross, which most students receive. Peters’ daughter, Emma, is a junior there. For grade schoolers Mae, Teddy and Zeke, it totals $6,400 for all three.
Jenny Peters works part time, and all that money goes for tuition.
“We see it as investing in our children,’’ she said. “A lot of people might allocate in other places. We thought investing in our children was the right decision.’’
For the Rice family, it has meant driving cruddy cars, giving up big vacations and rarely eating out. They’ve also become masters of the scholarship search.
Rice said between scholarships and a discount she receives from working at Gross, they’re paying only about $6,000 a year for all five children, which is a low for them. Without that help, their costs would be close to $40,000 a year.
Right now, they have Luke, Ellie and Ben at Gross, and Anna and Emma in grade school.
Rice says what is great about Gross is that it has individual tuition plans. Before she started working at the school, her four older kids did work study, including mowing, painting, cleaning and scraping gum fromdesks, to help pay for their tuition.
“As far as Gross goes, I think they work with families amazingly,’’ Rice says. “I think 75% of the kids are on tuition assistance.’’
Most private schools in the Omaha area do everything they can to help families. Here are some examples.
Gross Catholic
The school handed out $1.5 million in financial assistance last year. Each tuition plan is individualized. The Dux Esto Annual Fund invites friends of the school to invest in helping students with tuition costs and covering the tuition gap.
Brownell Talbot School
Financial aid program in which students in kindergarten through grade 4 are eligible for aid up to 50% of tuition and students in grades 5-12 are eligible for up to 100%. All financial aid is based on demonstrated need. In high school, several scholarships are available. Last year, Brownell Talbot allocated $830,000 in financial aid.
Jesuit Academy
Because of generous donors, most tuition costs are covered. Each family, however, is required to pay a small amount based on financial income and need. Through the education club, a donor can sponsor a student for the school year. A golf tournament supports the assistance program.
Marian
Keeping tuition affordable is central to the school’s mission. This year, 50% of the student body is receiving assistance, totaling $1.6 million. The school works with each family. Help can come from scholarships, work study and payment plans. MarianFest, a student walk-a-thon and the Marian Fund support tuition programs.
Mount Michael
The school tries to make the high school possible for everyone. It offers merit-based scholarships and need-based grants. A work-study program also offsets some fees. At an annual event called Night of Knights, portions of the revenue are directed toward financial aid.
Roncalli Catholic
Ninety-six percent of students receive scholarships or financial aid. Many scholarships are individually funded. The school’s biggest fundraiser, Festa del Leone, is held each spring. Other events include Swing With Pride, A. Len Leavitt Memorial Golf Open, Taste of Pride (wine tasting) and Trivia Night. The funds raised give the school the ability to welcome anyone in search of a Catholic education.
Mercy
The school offers a negotiated tuition program, which is determined by each family’s needs and incomes. More than 82% of families benefit, and $1.8 million in tuition assistance is distributed annually. Officials say Mercy provides more financial assistance, per student, than any other high school in the Omaha area. FIESTA, Golf Fest, student fundraisers and more help raise funds as well as an endowment established by the Sisters of Mercy and Friends of Mercy.
Duchesne Academy
More than 50% of students receive financial aid. It comes in part from the Duchesne Fund, an annual fundraising drive that supports operational costs, including tuition assistance. Bequests, endowed scholarships and Conge, the school’s annual dinner/auction event, also help to provide funds to ensure every qualified student has access to a Sacred Heart education.
Skutt Catholic
Students receive an average aid amount of $4,500. One in three utilize a financial aid/work-study program. Merit scholarships are also awarded to incoming freshmen. Angel Flight is the school’s premier fundraising event. Trivia Night, Food Days and the HawkWalk also raise money for tuition assistance.
