A variety of colleges will enroll the students named to the first teams in the eastern, west-central and metro regions in Nebraska and to the western Iowa team. Of the 47 first-team students who have chosen a college, 18 will attend school in Nebraska or Iowa.
The breakdown:
UNL (10)
Iowa (3)
Iowa State (2)
UNO
Nebraska Wesleyan
Northwestern College
Other destinations
Harvard (4)
MIT (3)
Notre Dame (2)
University of Chicago (2)
Brown
Dartmouth
Emory
Georgetown
Georgia Tech
Northwestern University
Oklahoma State
Oregon
South Dakota
Thomas Aquinas College
Tulane
UC Berkeley
USC
Vanderbilt
Washington-St. Louis
Wheaton College
Wyoming
Yale
