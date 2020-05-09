20190928_spo_nubkc_kw20 (copy)

Herbie Husker takes a selfie with fans. Ten first-team students plan to enroll at UNL.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

A variety of colleges will enroll the students named to the first teams in the eastern, west-central and metro regions in Nebraska and to the western Iowa team. Of the 47 first-team students who have chosen a college, 18 will attend school in Nebraska or Iowa.

The breakdown: 

UNL (10)

Iowa (3)

Iowa State (2)

UNO

Nebraska Wesleyan

Northwestern College

Other destinations

Harvard (4)

MIT (3)

Notre Dame (2)

University of Chicago (2)

Brown

Dartmouth

Emory

Georgetown

Georgia Tech

Northwestern University

Oklahoma State

Oregon

South Dakota

Thomas Aquinas College

Tulane

UC Berkeley

USC

Vanderbilt

Washington-St. Louis

Wheaton College

Wyoming

Yale

